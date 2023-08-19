Women's World Cup final: England staying calm ahead of date with destiny against Spain on Sunday

If you had just dropped in from space, arrived at Stadium Australia and found a seat at a packed England press conference, you would have been forgiven for thinking they were previewing the wrong game.

Such was the calmness and serenity around Sarina Wiegman and Millie Bright, the captain, that "we need to play the game of our lives" was as close as it got to chest thumping.

There was just the smallest tinge of emotion when Bright was asked by Sky Sports News what she might tell her nine-year-old self on the eve of leading England out in a World Cup final.

"She would have probably said you're being silly and it wasn't ever going to happen, but I guess dreams come true," she said. "I think it will be just a really proud moment.

"As a squad we're really proud of our journey, the tournament and how far we've come. We're finally getting a shot at the trophy that we have always wanted."

Amid the "going through the process" and "focusing on our preparations" platitudes, there was an acknowledgement of the enormity of what could play out in Sydney on Sunday, as well as the impact of the achievement back home.

"As a group we would like to say thank you to the fans back home but also to the ones here," said Bright. "I think we have felt really welcomed and really special over here.

"I think every game has been incredible. I think everyone has seen that at first hand.

"Back home we have seen the videos and appreciate those setting the alarm clocks and making the effort to support us, even though we're a million miles apart.

"It is amazing what football can do and really bring everyone together, but especially our nation. Stick with us one more game."

Without their Euros-winning captain Leah Williamson, last summer's top scorer Beth Mead, playmaker Fran Kirby and the experience of the retired Jill Scott and Ellen White, the Lionesses arrived in Australia as a bit of an unknown quantity.

The unconvincing Haiti win did little to raise those expectations - then came the injury drama of Kiera Walsh's knee, as well as Lauren James first being catapulted onto the world stage, then seeing red.

There was the eyebrow-raising change in formation against China that FIFA's pre-programmed graphics could not initially cope with. Even the normally unflappable Wiegman admitted she had never had so much to deal with at a major tournament.

That was before the Nigeria game sent the England head coach's heart rate sky high. But England have somehow found a way. They have grown as a group through the performance against Colombia and then Australia, in a cauldron of noise with a nation against them.

"It has been difficult but that is football," said Bright, who arrived in Australia having not played since March due to a knee injury.

"As a player you understand that at any given time, something could pop up and things can change. Football is never a given.

"It has been a great opportunity for other people to come in and step up and I think again we have shown how adaptable we are but we're really blessed as a nation that we've such a big pool of players to chose from and so much talent.

"I think again that shows the growth in the game. But like I said, it is down to mentality and the culture that we have in the England set up. I think it is unbelievable."

When both Bright and Wiegman were asked to talk about the qualities of each other, you begin to understand a bit more as to how this team are now only one more night from a World Cup final and those qualities are there to be admired across this team.

Talking about her coach, Bright said: "I think the biggest thing is her love for football and we as a team are allowed to express ourselves and we have the confidence to do that.

"We don't fear making mistakes and, for me, that is the biggest thing. Football is such a beautiful thing but I think when we play a bit hesitant you don't see the best in people.

"For me, Sarina coming in has given us a real shift in confidence and playing the style that we want to play. I'd like to think that all the fans have seen that and that we've played some of our best football.

"I think everyone is just loving every single minute."

Being their authentic, confident and - if you are Katie Zelem - big-tune-singing selves. Wiegman has tapped into the characters of the team, has drawn on their individual experiences and allowed them to playing without fear, with a trust and a togetherness.

Never one to single out a player, the England head coach did point to the "strength" and "pragmatism" of her captain before going on to talk about the "other 22 players", which Bright herself may have found more comfortable to listen to.

When the Australians are stopping you in the street to tell you they will be cheering on the Lionesses on Sunday - despite England ending the Matildas' party in the semi-finals - you know this group of players has already done something special.

Passion, perseverance, resilience - it cannot always be coached but so often can prove to be the difference. No wonder the Australians are so impressed with what they have seen of the Lionesses - that's the cocktail that has bought the country so much sporting success.

So whatever Spain throw at England on Sunday - and it will be tougher than anything they have experienced over the last few weeks - England have what is needed in their locker to respond and play "the best game of our lives."

