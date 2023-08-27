Premier League hits and misses: Darwin Nunez finally shows his quality as Liverpool stun Newcastle

Sky Sports' football writers review Sunday's action as Darwin Nunez inspires Liverpool to a dramatic victory at Newcastle, while Man City and Aston Villa chalk up wins.

"It's a huge moment in this match but an even bigger moment for Darwin Nunez."

Gary Neville summed up the importance of the forward’s first goal against Newcastle, not just for Liverpool but for the Uruguayan, too.

Better was still to come for Nunez, who rattled in his and the Reds' second to complete a sensational comeback - ensuring this match will go down as one of the games of the season, regardless of what happens between now and May.

After arriving for £85m last summer, Nunez has been frustratingly inconsistent, with his 15 strikes last season often overshadowed by hapless misses in front of goal.

That profligacy appeared to playing on Klopp's mind at the start of this season, with Nunez falling to fifth-choice forward.

But Nunez's performance at St James' Park was ruthless. Presented with two chances, he lashed them both past Nick Pope.

The challenge for Nunez is to show consistency. If he does, this match will be looked back upon as the moment he finally arrived in English football.

Joe Shread

If ever a player needed that, it was Nunez. He has been signed for huge money.

Me and Jamie Carragher had a conversation about him last season and we both said he'll come good. He can be a bit scratchy and snatchy at chances - it doesn't look like he composes himself. Top strikers usually have ice in their veins, to make the game look really slow. He doesn't have that. He's frantic. His mind is really quick and that usually isn't good for a striker.

But when he got the two chances at Newcastle, he took them and that's what you need to do to be a top striker. That's what you need to do when you cost £80-90m is that you need to score big goals in big moments for your team. That was a huge moment for Liverpool and Nunez.

I'd rather play against Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota than Nunez - he'd frighten me to death, the speed of him. But if he can't finish then he doesn't have the punch to knock your opponents out. If adds that punch, then he becomes a really interesting player.

Gary Neville

If Jurgen Klopp ever took on Eddie Howe in a heads-up poker game, I know where my money would be going.

Klopp showed yet again he has a hold over Howe in Liverpool's remarkable win over Newcastle. It's now 13 wins for Klopp in 15 meetings with his counterpart, who was even given the gift of an opening goal and playing with a one-man advantage for 60 minutes.

Yet he still couldn't swat Klopp's Liverpool away.

Klopp certainly won the touchline battle. When being reduced to 10-men, Klopp made Liverpool very compact, with an idea of keeping Newcastle within touching distance for a late rally using his finishers from the bench.

It was only really a Miguel Almiron effort that crashed off the post that seriously troubled Alisson in the Liverpool goal during the second period.

Liverpool weren't comfortable but they were competing. With the score still 1-0 at 77 minutes, Klopp sent on the joker in his pack. The wild card.

Nunez added an extra dimension as Liverpool's out-ball against the 10 men and, unlike his previous appearances in a Liverpool shirt, he was super clinical with both his opportunities.

It will have left Howe's head truly scrambled.

Lewis Jones

I think Newcastle are on a good trajectory under Eddie Howe - the way the new owners have managed it has been perfect. They've built a strong foundation. But at some point they will have to add the quality of player in the front part of the pitch.

It may make Howe's stomach churn a little as that kind of player won't do the transition work out of possession that he'll want. Newcastle are the best team out of possession in the Premier League. They all fight for one another. But when you bring in a talented player sometimes they believe they don't need to work the hard yards back. But what you get back in return is really high quality and clinical finishing. Newcastle's front players lacked that ability to kill the game off vs Liverpool - that's the question that will come for Howe at some point.

I do love watching them play so there's no suggestion this is the end of Newcastle - I think they'll have a great season. But there might come a time when they have to break down teams that need something special. That subtlety and devastation in the final third - like Liverpool have.

Gary Neville

Rodri had already attempted one ambitious drive from distance with his weaker foot. It was an outrageous decision, that first one, in truth. There were options ahead. Bernardo Silva berated him. Julian Alvarez just looked confused. Not what you expect from a midfield metronome.

When Rodri flashed another shot wide when better placed on his right foot, even he did a twirl of frustration. This is worth mentioning because it was the backdrop to his winning goal for Manchester City against Sheffield United on Sunday. The opposition had just equalised and the game had entered its 89th minute.

Rodri's strike was a triumph of technique but as with Erling Haaland's headed opener after missing a hat-trick of clear-cut chances, it was also a testament to his self-belief. Just as everyone in the stadium sensed the narrative shifting towards this being a tale for the underdog, one of City's big beasts reasserted their dominance.

Rodri has scored more important goals for City, of course. When you have bagged the winner in a Champions League final, that is likely to remain true for the rest of his career. But this was another reminder of his happy knack for making the difference when it matters for Manchester City.

Adam Bate

Defeats by the odd goal to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest had suggested Sheffield United could compete but there was still a fear that they would be overwhelmed once they were on the pitch with the Premier League's elite.

But even in losing for a third straight game, Paul Heckingbottom's side showed that they are a team on the right track.

Sheffield United's previous stint in the Premier League came to an end as they plunged to defeat after defeat inside empty stadiums during the pandemic.

A packed Bramall Lane is a different proposition entirely. Whether roaring their players on or berating the officials, it makes for a cauldron of noise - and even Manchester City appeared ruffled by the end.

Anel Ahmedhovic could not quite conjure the second equaliser that their resilience deserved but there is no denying the effort, and Heckingbottom is still hopeful of adding more new signings to help the group.

If Cameron Archer can provide greater thrust in the final third, there is reason for Blades supporters to believe. It is Everton at Bramall Lane next.

Adam Bate

Many football fans were in shock when Aston Villa were thrashed 5-1 by Newcastle on the opening weekend. Rarely does an Unai Emery side suffer such a heavy defeat, but the Spaniard has inspired his players to bounce back in emphatic style.

A 4-0 Premier League thrashing of Everton was followed by a resounding 5-0 win over Hibernian in the Europa Conference League, and Villa made it three victories in the space of a week with an impressive performance against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Image: Matty Cash scored twice for Aston Villa against Burnley at Turf Moor

Matty Cash's second goal in Lancashire on Sunday afternoon - a fine strike to finish a slick passing move - epitomised the fluidity and organisation of Villa under Emery.

Moussa Diaby impressed again and is already making a case to be one of the signings of the summer, while the additions of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Nicolo Zaniolo have given Emery some much-needed options at a time when injuries have threatened to disrupt his progress.

Since the 51-year-old took charge in November 2022, only Manchester City (10) and Arsenal (nine) have won more Premier League away games.

Aside from the anomaly at St James' Park, Villa have shown in recent times they are a force to be reckoned with. They've now got the players - and certainly the manager - to cause a surprise this season.

Dan Sansom

Burnley's starting XI against Manchester City on the opening day had an average age of just 23 years and 206 days, the youngest any team has named in the Premier League this season.

Against Aston Villa on Sunday, the oldest players in Vincent Kompany's line-up were captain Josh Cullen and right-back Connor Roberts, who are both 27.

The newly-promoted Clarets have been busy in the summer transfer market. They've signed 11 new faces - 13 if you include loan deals being made permanent - but only three of those arrivals are aged 25 or above.

The club's policy has been to sign young, exciting talent and while that approach is admirable, it might not be enough to survive in the Premier League.

Burnley built their Championship title on the back of a 21-match unbeaten run at home but have started their return to the top flight with consecutive defeats at Turf Moor.

With the transfer window not closing until 11pm on Friday, there's still time for Kompany to bring in some experience to give his side the best chance of staying up.

Dan Sansom