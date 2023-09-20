Harry Kane: Tottenham have buy-back clause to re-sign former striker from Bayern Munich, says chairman Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy has confirmed that Tottenham have a buy-back clause to re-sign Harry Kane from Bayern Munich.

Kane left Spurs for the German club in a £100m move in the transfer window just gone, with the north London club not wanting to risk the possibility of losing the England captain on a free transfer next summer.

Levy, who came under fire from Tottenham supporters for letting Kane go, was asked by at a fans' forum on Tuesday night if the club had a buy-back clause on Harry Kane.

The Tottenham chairman replied: "Of course." Levy did not go into any further detail on the manner and figures relating to that buy-back option.

Upon announcing his departure from Tottenham at the beginning of August, Kane appeared to refuse to rule out a return to the club in the future.

"It's not a goodbye as you never know how things pan out in the future," he said. "It [this farewell message] is a thank you and I will see you soon."

Kane has been in red-hot form for Bayern since making the switch to the Bundesliga champions, scoring four goals in his opening four matches.

The striker makes his Champions League debut for Bayern on Wednesday night as they host Manchester United at the Allianz Arena. United were understood to be one of the other clubs targeting Kane earlier this summer.

Kane: I'm still following Spurs

Despite Kane's departure, Tottenham have made an impressive start under new head coach Ange Postecoglou this season and are unbeaten in the Premier League with four wins to sit second.

Spurs travel to north London rivals Arsenal on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 2pm), and Kane insists he will keep an eye on his former club's results for the rest of his life.

"Fantastic start - I am always keeping an eye on them and think I will keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life," Kane said.

"I am really happy to see the team playing the way they are and, of course, to see their fans happy as well is a great thing.

"I am sure they will be excited to keep that up. They have a massive game coming up (against Arsenal on Sunday), so for sure I will see how they get on over the course of the season."

Kane on Man Utd links: Bayern the right choice

Kane maintains Bayern Munich always felt like the right choice for his next club as the England striker prepares to face Man Utd in the Champions League.

"Obviously, over the summer I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background, but Bayern were a team I was really interested and excited by," the England captain said ahead of Wednesday night's Group A opener at the Allianz Arena.

"There were not too many other discussions once they came in. It was between them and Tottenham to talk and then the deal got done.

"My focus is on here. Manchester United are a great club, a really big club as well. I just decided to come here and am really happy I have."