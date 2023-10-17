England vs Italy: Kalvin Phillips set to start Euro 2024 Qualifier as Jordan Henderson drops to bench

Jordan Henderson will be on the bench for England in their Euro 2024 Qualifier against Italy on Tuesday night, with Kalvin Phillips expected to make his first competitive start for his country since March.

Phillips was in the XI for the reverse fixture in Naples seven months ago, with England winning 2-1 to mark an impressive start to their qualifying campaign.

The midfielder's defensive prowess is what has persuaded Gareth Southgate to again hand him a starting berth, despite his lack of games for Manchester City.

Phillips has not started a Premier League match for Man City since May, while he has made just two league starts for the club since signing in the summer of 2022.

Controversy has surrounded Henderson since his decision in the summer to move to Saudi Arabia, where same-sex relationships are illegal.

The former Liverpool captain had previously given vocal support to the LGBTQ+ community and he was booed by some England supporters when he was substituted in the win over Australia at Wembley on Friday.

Southgate gave a robust defence of the player he made captain at Wembley, saying he would "100 per cent" continue to select the midfielder, even if the barracking from the stands was unrelenting.

The manager has decided to take him out of the firing line against Italy but it is thought to be a tactical decision, rather than to protect him from further upset.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice will make up the England midfield three to face Italy.

Phil Foden is set for his first competitive start for England since the World Cup quarter-final defeat to France 10 months ago, with the Man City attacking midfielder set for a role on the wing in Bukayo Saka's absence.

Foden - who did start in the friendly win over Scotland last month - will come in for either Jarrod Bowen or Jack Grealish, who started on the flanks against Australia.

Fikayo Tomori and Eddie Nketiah have been left out of the squad, with Southgate having to select a matchday squad of 23 from his 25 available players.

England will qualify for next summer's tournament in Germany with a win or a draw at Wembley against Italy, the reigning European champions.

Sky Sports senior football journalist Peter Smith:

Southgate chuckled in the mixed zone after England's win over Australia that it would be a brave man to leave Rice and Bellingham out of a first-choice XI right now. The two midfielders are nailed on starters and are set to play a crucial role at next summer's Euros.

But the midfield still remains Southgate's biggest dilemma because the profile of player he puts alongside that pair will dictate how England play - and have a major impact on how far they go in Germany.

At the World Cup, it was Henderson who surprisingly claimed the role, defying his doubters to add industry in the middle of the park and free up Bellingham to take on the creative role he has now made his own.

When Rice and Bellingham have been available, Southgate has gone with Henderson alongside them in the qualifiers with Ukraine this year and named him captain on Friday, despite criticism from outside the camp about his move to Saudi Arabia.

However, Southgate went with Phillips away to Italy in March, with the Man City man perhaps seen as an option to add extra security alongside Rice against the top teams in tough matches - despite his lack of game time at club level.

Pep Guardiola preferred to play Bernardo Silva out of position ahead of Phillips against Arsenal earlier this month but he retains Southgate's respect after the role he played at the last Euros.

Then there is the Trent Alexander-Arnold dilemma. He starred in an orthodox midfield role against Malta and North Macedonia in the summer and finished Friday's game in that position too, after attempts earlier in the game to replicate his Liverpool hybrid role from right-back had mixed results.

His link-up play with Bukayo Saka earlier this year was notable and will be a factor in Southgate's thinking when it's tournament time - but the Arsenal man's absence against Italy on Tuesday, along with Alexander-Arnold playing the full 90 minutes against Australia, is likely to see him return to the bench.

Chelsea regular Conor Gallagher is another option but appears to be down the order and James Maddison, behind Bellingham for the No10 shirt, may have to hope for a wide forward role.

So it seems Southgate has to make his call between the tried-and-tested options of Henderson and Phillips (who both bring their own caveats) or throw his faith behind Alexander-Arnold's creativity and judge whether he needs to restructure his set-up to accommodate him.

It's a tricky decision but one Southgate has to get right if England are going to click next summer.

England face Italy at Wembley on Tuesday - kick-off 7.45pm - knowing a win or a draw will secure their place at Euro 2024 next summer.

The Three Lions are three points clear of Italy and Ukraine at the top of Group C. Gareth Southgate's side conclude qualification with a home game against Malta on November 17 and a trip to North Macedonia three days later.