England team vs Italy: Would you select Levi Colwill, Jarrod Bowen and Lewis Dunk?

What would your England starting XI look like to face Italy? Use our interactive team selector to choose your team...

The Three Lions beat Australia 1-0 in a friendly at Wembley on Friday and will now take on Italy in their Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.

Ollie Watkins converted a close-range winner against Australia as Gareth Southgate's much-changed side laboured to victory - although the visitors were left regretting a series of missed opportunities.

Jordan Henderson kept his starting berth after moving to Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia this summer, while Chelsea defender Levi Colwill earned his full senior debut at left-back and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah also earned his debut from the bench.

Sam Johnstone got the nod between the sticks, with Trent Alexander-Arnold starting at right-back - while Fikayo Tomori and Lewis Dunk formed a partnership in central defence.

James Maddison received an opportunity to play in his favoured central No 10 role, while Chelsea regular Conor Gallagher started in a deeper No 6 role.

Southgate also called upon several regulars from the bench, including John Stones - who recently returned from a spell on the sidelines - Kieran Trippier, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Kalvin Phillips.

So, what would your England XI look like to face Italy? Is it time to revert to the tried-and-tested players and system? Use our interactive selector to pick your team and share on X - formerly Twitter - @SkyFootball.

What do the stats say?

What should the England starting XI look like, based purely on form this season?

Well, the team would look very different to Southgate's usual line-ups, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings - a system which awards points to players for 35 matchday stats. In fact, half of the XI are players rarely, or never, used by Southgate during his tenure.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - who both completed big-money moves to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, respectively, this summer - are the first names on the team sheet.

Trippier and uncapped Dan Burn (both Newcastle) occupy the full-back positions, with Ben White (Arsenal) and James Tarkowski (Everton) claiming the centre-back spots.

Arsenal midfielder and England regular Declan Rice starts, with Bellingham and Ward-Prowse completing the midfield trio.

England are arguably swamped with options down the attacking flanks, but Bowen ousts all competition down the right channel, with Maddison down the left after an explosive start for Tottenham following his £40m move from Leicester this summer. Kane starts up top with Watkins in reserve.

England's October squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayi Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

England's next outing is against Italy on Tuesday October 17; kick-off 7.45pm.

In November, they face Malta at home (November 17; kick-off 7.45pm), before a trip to North Macedonia (November 20; kick-off 7.45pm.