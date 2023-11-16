Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager charged with misconduct after brandishing VAR decision 'disgraceful' in Newcastle loss

Mikel Arteta has been charged by the Football Association over comments he made after Arsenal's defeat by Newcastle earlier this month.

The Gunners boss branded the VAR decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon's goal in his side's 1-0 defeat at St James' Park "an absolute disgrace".

An FA statement read: "Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday, November 4.

"It's alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute."

VAR made a triple check to see whether the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock's cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel and whether Gordon had been offside.

Arteta could not hide his anger after the match, saying: "You have to talk about how the hell did this goal stand up? Incredible. I feel embarrassed.

"I have to now come in here and try to defend the club and please ask for help because it's an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed. An absolute disgrace."

Arsenal issued a statement the following day saying the club "wholeheartedly" supported Arteta's comments.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better," said the statement.

"PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies."

Arteta has until Tuesday to respond to the charge.

Neville: PL needs to act and protect officials

Gary Neville has called on the Premier League to act and protect its referees after labelling the statements from Liverpool and Arsenal on VAR as "dangerous".

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Neville argued officials are being "significantly and seriously undermined" by statements from clubs, and he insists the Premier League needs to get tough on this situation.

"I thought the statement [from Arsenal] was really poor," the former Manchester United defender said. "I thought the same the other week.

"Liverpool had a shocking one go against them a few weeks ago at Spurs, and we knew it was wrong at the time. They had a lot to feel hard done by. But the following day when Liverpool wrote their statement mentioning sporting integrity, mentioning they were looking at all options and then the suggestion of a replay, I thought that was quite dangerous.

"The Arsenal statement is quite dangerous."

Mic'd Up: Why Gordon goal was right to stand

In the latest instalment of Match Officials: Mic'd Up, PGMOL chief Webb explains why Anthony Gordon's goal for Newcastle against Arsenal survived various VAR checks.

Webb said: "This was a big moment, an unusual situation with three aspects for the VAR to check whether the on-field decision of goal should be overturned.

"We see the ball getting very close to the goal line, don't forget we've got an assistant referee who was right in line. The ball does not have a lot of pace as it goes to the goal line, so he is looking right along the goal line, better than any of our cameras.

"We know the ball is curved so it can be overhanging the line and we need evidence that it is out. The ball comes over and Joelinton challenges Gabriel. It could be a foul, it might be a foul. The VAR decides the evidence from the footage isn't clear enough to intervene for a review for a clear error. The fact opinion is split after a lot of analysis since the situation suggests that was correct non-intervention because of that subjectivity.

"And then one of those unusual situations where the ball goes between two players and trying to identify exactly when the ball leaves Joelinton is really difficult to establish. So again, no conclusive evidence that Gordon was offside when the ball was last touched to him. The VAR went through that diligently and identified no clear evidence to intervene to overturn the goal. The process actually was correct."

Webb did concede, however, that both Bruno Guimaraes and Kai Havertz ought to have been sent off at St James' Park.