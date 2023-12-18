Chelsea vs Newcastle: Mauricio Pochettino says Carabao Cup a 'priority' with Eddie Howe keen to make more memories

Mauricio Pochettino insists winning the Carabao Cup is a priority for Chelsea this season as he attempts to secure his first piece of major silverware in England.

Pochettino's side host last season's runners-up Newcastle in the quarter-finals on Tuesday evening, live on Sky Sports, looking to reach the final four of a domestic cup competition for the first time since the 2021/22 season.

The Argentine's main objective might be to revive Chelsea's Premier League fortunes and return the club to the Champions League, but he needs no reminding that he is still without any honours in English football having endured several near-misses with Tottenham.

"Of course, I want to win a trophy here in England. I want to lift a trophy now in this competition because it is important," Pochettino said.

"It means a lot because we want to deliver the job for our club. Delivering a trophy, the most important thing is to win. It's difficult to measure, it is a priority. It's in our mind, our objective, we need to be ready tomorrow to be closer to winning a title. My desire is to win."

Pochettino's first season at Stamford Bridge has been a difficult one so far as he tries to find the right formula for an expensively assembled squad, although they earned a much-needed win against bottom club Sheffield United at the weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Chelsea's Premier League win over Sheffield United

The last time Chelsea won the League Cup was in 2015 when they beat Spurs, who Pochettino took to the Champions League final and back-to-back FA Cup semi-finals during his time in charge in north London.

While he went on to win Ligue 1 and French Cup during a spell at Paris Saint-Germain, his CV still looks lightweight, although he is not losing sleep over it.

"You need to be in the right club, in the right moment with all of the elements to win," Pochettino said. "To be an elite manager, it's not necessary to win titles, many elite managers still didn't win or are going to win.

"It's important to analyse every single project and say you can progress or not or deliver the job everyone expects. The League Cup is important for the club because it's going to be a boost in energy and I really believe in the project

"It is also an important competition for Newcastle but from the beginning of the season it has been one of our objectives. We face a very good team and it will be tough."

Image: Christopher Nkunku is set to feature for Chelsea against Newcastle having returned to the squad last weekend

Howe: Newcastle determined to make more 'many great memories'

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes his side can draw on last year's Carabao Cup experiences and "create more memories" in this season's competition.

The Magpies travel to Stamford Bridge having already knocked out last season's treble winners Manchester City and holders Manchester United in the previous two rounds.

Last season saw Howe's team go all the way to the final as Newcastle looked to claim their first piece of major silverware since 1969, but they would end up losing 2-0 to Manchester United at Wembley.

Howe recalled the "incredible" build-up to that match and hopes his side can do something similar this time around.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says his side want to create more memories for their fans in the Carabao Cup this season

"The two draws we had previously to this one was probably as difficult as you can get. Manchester City - whether it's home or away - Manchester United away, then we get Chelsea away," he said.

"The beauty of the two games we've had previously is we've proved we can raise our game against the top teams in a cup competition that brought so many great memories for us last year.

"I think we're determined to try and progress, we're determined to try and create more memories.

"We've seen the rewards you can get from (the competition) and the experiences you can get.

"The build-up to the final was a brilliant thing to be part of and of course the final itself was a disappointment, but the build-up to it was incredible to see our supporters and how we took to London and the whole spectacle really.

"I'm just devastated we didn't get over the line in the end.

"I think it's helped us for this year and we know this game's going to be very difficult but we know the prize if we can get through."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Chelsea's Premier League win over Sheffield United

Schar and Joelinton among doubts for Chelsea trip

Howe confirmed Fabian Schar and Joelinton will have scans after both were withdrawn with injuries during Saturday's Premier League win against Fulham.

Newcastle will also check on Sven Botman, who returned from injury with an appearance from the bench on Saturday, while Alexander Isak will be assessed for a groin concern, although Howe said it is "not a big problem".

Image: Fabian Schar will be assessed after picking up an injury against Fulham at the weekend

The Chelsea tie will mark Howe's 100th game in charge of Newcastle since being appointed in November 2021 and he reflected on a "memorable time" with the club.

"Lee [Marshall, Newcastle's head of media] told me today it was my 100th game [on Tuesday] and I was surprised, it seems like it's absolutely flown by, as life tends to do when you get older," Howe said.

"I've loved every second of it. When you look back at a group of games, so many highlights, memories.

"I'm very proud and honoured to hopefully tomorrow done 100 games and been through that journey with the club. It's been a really memorable time."

Watch the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.