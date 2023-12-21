Celtic: Fran Alonso leaves women's team to take charge at Houston Dash

Fran Alonso has left Celtic Women after almost four years to take charge of NWSL side Houston Dash.

The Spaniard guided Celtic to consecutive Scottish Cup titles over the past two campaigns, plus League Cup success in 2021 but lost out on the league title on the final day of last season.

He also led the side in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League as Celtic made their debut in the competition.

Celtic are currently second in the Scottish Women's Premier League, three points behind Rangers after their draw at Hearts prior to the winter break.

The Hoops face their Old Firm rivals in the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals in January, with a match against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup also on the horizon when domestic action returns next month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A recap of the Sky Sports Cup semi-final draw as Celtic are drawn against holders Rangers, while Partick Thistle are paired with Hibernian.

Alonso joined from Lewes in England, having previously worked as Ronald Koeman's first-team assistant at Everton and Mauricio Pochettino's technical coach at Southampton.

'I dreamt about America chance' - Alonso

Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson said he was 'disappointed' to lose Alonso but confirmed the hunt for his replacement is already under way.

Alonso said: "I was not born a Celtic supporter but I will definitely die as one and I will support Celtic for the rest of my life.

"The club, the team, the people and the Celtic community has been everything to me during the past four years and has lit up my life. It has been a wonderful adventure.

"The values, the spirit and the ethos of the club has been everything to me and I am so proud to have held the position of Celtic manager.

"I am very sad to leave Celtic and it was a really hard decision to make. However, the new opportunity in America is one that I dreamt about since I started coaching in the women's game and I know our Celtic supporters will understand.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"During the last four years I have given absolutely everything to Celtic, on and off the field and I am delighted that we have made history in so many occasions - our very first UEFA Champions League qualification, our very first Scottish Cup, our first win in the UEFA Champions League, three trophies won, and managed to be just minutes away from winning our very first league title.

"I would like to thank all the players over these four years who have given everything for me and for the badge, and also thank you to my backroom team who have always walked the extra mile to help the team, on and off the field.

"I leave knowing that the Celtic women's team is in a much better place than when I first joined, and I am sure, with this terrific squad we have built, it will go from strength to strength."

Houston Dash had been looking for a new manager since September when they parted ways with coach Sam Laity four games before the end of the season.

The Texan side finished tenth in the 12-team NWSL last season.

Celtic Women's next six fixtures

Image: Celtic face Rangers and Glasgow City in January

Ayr United (a) - January 7 - Scottish Cup

Montrose Ladies (h) - January 14 - SWPL

Rangers (h) - January 19 - Sky Sports Cup semi-final

Glasgow City (a) - January 28 - SWPL

Motherwell (a) - February 7 - SWPL

Hibernian (h) - February 11 - SWPL

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.