Scottish Women's Premier League: Celtic draw at Hearts as Rangers extend lead with Glasgow City and Hibernian earning big wins

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Celtic drop points away at Hearts, allowing Rangers to go three points clear at the top of the SWPL table...

Hearts 1-1 Celtic

It was a point apiece at Oriam as an impressive Hearts side ensured they ended 2023 on a positive note, moving into fifth place while Celtic fall three points behind leaders Rangers.

It only took eight minutes for the first goal to be scored. Georgia Timms broke away from the Celtic defence and while denied initially, her tenacity won the ball back before unleashing a powerful shot that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

Hearts earned themselves more chances through Carly Girasoli and Timms, but neither could convert. Shen Mengyu also tried her luck from far out, but the ball was caught by Charlotte Parker-Smith.

Celtic finally found an equaliser with 55 minutes played as Caitlin Hayes calmly fired past the Hearts goalkeeper from the edge of the box. It was a clinical finish from the defender for her eighth league goal of the season.

Hayes went close again in the final minutes of the game, but she fired her header over the bar as Hearts earned a historic point.

The first game of 2024 will see Celtic will face Montrose in a home clash, whilst Hearts will pay a visit to Motherwell.

Rangers 4-0 Hamilton Accies

Rangers extend the gap to three points at the top of the Women's Premier League table as goals from Mia McAulay, Chelsea Cornet, and Lizzie Arnot sent the Gers on their way against Hamilton Accies.

Rio Hardy thought she had opened the scoring as her shot slipped past the goalkeeper, but it hit off the post.

After an intense half-hour, Accies were finally broken by Rangers. Although the league leaders had several chances already, Cornet was the one to break the deadlock at the near post.

The Gers came close to extending their lead, but a fantastic double save from Chloe Nicolson kept the tally at one going into half-time.

McAulay, who came on as a substitute at half-time, struck from the edge of the box and found the back of the net for her team's second. The goalkeeper tried to reach for it but couldn't get a hand on it.

Rangers eventually made it three as Arnot's curling strike beat the goalkeeper. McAulay got the final goal of the afternoon and a brace for herself as she tapped in a rebound.

Rangers host Dundee United in the first league fixture next year whilst bottom placed Hamilton take on Hibernian.

Glasgow City 6-0 Partick Thistle

Glasgow City put on a fantastic display in the Petershill Park derby as they scored six goals against Partick Thistle.

City found their first goal of the afternoon with 18 minutes gone. Fantastic play down the left side of the pitch allowed Amy Muir to set up Aleigh Gambone, who struck it home from an unmissable position.

They extended their advantage a minute later as Lauren Davidson received a brilliant pass on the right. She cut inside, puting her shot past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Right on the cusp on half-time, City found a third. A ball into the box found Lisa Forrest, on as a substitute, unmarked at the back-post and the youngster did well to take a touch and smash it into the net.

In the second half, Davidson applied pressure to the Partick Thistle backline and managed to cut out a pass between the goalkeeper and the defender. The Scotland international found the back of the net from the edge of the box.

The final goals of of the afternoon came from defender Kenzie Weir. A City corner was almost directed into the net, but Megan Cunningham did well to stop it from going in. Weir was able to fire in the loose ball for the fifth and she headed home Forrest's cross at the death for the sixth.

A good win for Glasgow City moves them to within five points of Celtic while Partick Thistle drop down to sixth place.

Next up, Glasgow City are in Edinburgh on January 14 to face Spartans whilst Partick Thistle host Aberdeen.

Aberdeen 0-7 Hibernian

Jorian Baucom sent Hibernian on their way as they put seven goals past the hosts to move up to fourth in the Women's Premier League table on Saturday.

Shannon McGregor found the opener with ten minutes on the clock, and the visitors had a four-goal advantage by the half hour mark thanks to a Jorian Baucom double and a good strike from Kirsty Morrison.

As half-time approached, Baucom found her third to secure her hat-trick. A brace for Brooke Nunn in the second half gave Hibs a comfortable lead for the remainder of the game.

The three points go to Hibs who move above Partick Thistle in the table and sit in fourth place. Aberdeen remain in seventh place going into the winter break, three points clear of Motherwell.

On January 14, Aberdeen are away to Partick Thistle whilst Hibernian have a trip to New Douglas Park to face Hamilton Accies.

Spartans 1-1 Montrose

The was excitement in the capital as Spartans scored in the 93rd minute to rescue a point against Montrose.

The Mighty Mo opened the scoring early as Demi Taylor found the top corner of the net from outside of the box.

They held looked as though they would take all three points on this occasion. In the dying embers of the game Lauren Perry made a fantastic save to deny Spartans a goal from a free kick, but sadly for the visitors former Montrose loanee Erin Henderson was in the right position to head in the rebound.

The points were shared as Montrose leave themselves in 10th and one point ahead of Spartans who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Both sides have difficult next matches as Montrose visit Celtic while Spartans host Glasgow City on the 14th of January 14.

Dundee United 0-1 Motherwell

A first-half goal from Jo Addie was enough to win the game for Motherwell, as Dundee United failed to make an impression at Foundation Park. Sarah Gibb sent a corner into the box and Addie was there to put it in.

The goal proved to be the only one of the game and Motherwell won't complain as the victory keeps them ahead of United and to within three points of seventh placed Aberdeen.

When the Women's Premier League returns, Dundee United travel away to Rangers while Motherwell host Hearts.