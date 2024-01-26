Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports: Watch Man City vs Man Utd and Sheff Utd vs Arsenal exclusively on Sky

Watch Man City vs Man Utd exclusively on Sky Sports on March 3, kick-off at 3.30pm; Burnley vs Bournemouth will also be shown on Sky earlier in the day at 1.30pm; Luton vs Aston Villa is also live on Sky on March 2 at 5.30pm; Sheff Utd vs Arsenal to be shown on March 4, kick-off 8pm
Friday 26 January 2024 16:47, UK
The Manchester derby will be one of four Premier League games shown on Sky Sports in a bumper weekend of top-flight football at the beginning of March.
Pep Guardiola's Man City will lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday March 3, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 3.30pm.
The derby, which City won 3-0 at Old Trafford in last October's return fixture, will be a crucial test for City in their title challenge.
That match is the second part of a big Super Sunday as Burnley host Bournemouth earlier in the day live on Sky, with kick-off at 1.30pm.
Another big match at both ends of the table will take place live on Sky as Luton host Aston Villa on Saturday Night Football on March 2, kick-off at 5.30pm.
Meanwhile, in the same round of fixtures, Monday Night Football will come from Bramall Lane as lowly Sheffield United host title-chasing Arsenal on March 4, kick-off at 8pm.
Those four fixtures add to a top list of fixtures live on Sky Sports in February, including Arsenal vs Liverpool on February 4, Aston Villa vs Man Utd on February 11 and Man City vs Chelsea on February 17.
Saturday February 3
Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 4
Manchester United vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 5
Brentford vs Manchester City, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 10
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 11
West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 12
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 17
Manchester City vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 18
Sheffield United vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm
Luton vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 19
Everton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 24
Bournemouth vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 25
Wolves vs Sheffield United, kick-off 1.30pm
Monday February 26
West Ham vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 2
Luton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 3
Burnley vs Bournemouth, kick-off 1.30pm
Manchester City vs Manchester United, kick-off 3.30pm
Monday March 4
Sheffield United vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm
