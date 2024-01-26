Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports: Watch Man City vs Man Utd and Sheff Utd vs Arsenal exclusively on Sky

The Manchester derby will be one of four Premier League games shown on Sky Sports in a bumper weekend of top-flight football at the beginning of March.

Pep Guardiola's Man City will lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday March 3, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 3.30pm.

The derby, which City won 3-0 at Old Trafford in last October's return fixture, will be a crucial test for City in their title challenge.

That match is the second part of a big Super Sunday as Burnley host Bournemouth earlier in the day live on Sky, with kick-off at 1.30pm.

Another big match at both ends of the table will take place live on Sky as Luton host Aston Villa on Saturday Night Football on March 2, kick-off at 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, in the same round of fixtures, Monday Night Football will come from Bramall Lane as lowly Sheffield United host title-chasing Arsenal on March 4, kick-off at 8pm.

Those four fixtures add to a top list of fixtures live on Sky Sports in February, including Arsenal vs Liverpool on February 4, Aston Villa vs Man Utd on February 11 and Man City vs Chelsea on February 17.

Upcoming Premier League games live on Sky...

Saturday February 3

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 4

Manchester United vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 5

Brentford vs Manchester City, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 10

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 11

West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 12

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 17

Manchester City vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 18

Sheffield United vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Luton vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 19

Everton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 24

Bournemouth vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 25

Wolves vs Sheffield United, kick-off 1.30pm

Monday February 26

West Ham vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 2

Luton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 3

Burnley vs Bournemouth, kick-off 1.30pm

Manchester City vs Manchester United, kick-off 3.30pm

Monday March 4

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

