Scottish Premiership: Celtic face Aberdeen, Rangers host struggling Livingston, and more

It has been a hectic week in the Scottish Premiership with managerial departures and Deadline Day drama, now the attention turns back to football with a full card on Saturday.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Pittodrie as Aberdeen host Celtic, with every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

Aberdeen start life without Barry Robson as they face Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, live on Sky Sports.

The Dons sacked their manager on Thursday after a 1-1 draw against Dundee left them eighth in the table, without a win in their last three games.

Image: Peter Leven will take charge of Aberdeen against Celtic

Peter Leven will take charge as they look to beat the Hoops at home for the first time since February 2016.

Brendan Rodgers' side have won four of their last five away Scottish Premiership matches and have the chance to extend their lead to seven points, at least until Rangers play later on Saturday.

Adam Idah could make his Celtic debut against Aberdeen after joining on loan from Norwich City on Deadline Day.

Can Rangers keep up title pressure against struggling Livi?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers beat Livingston 2-0 in their last Scottish Premiership meeting

Rangers will look to pile more misery on Livingston at Ibrox as they look to keep their title challenge on track.

The Ibrox side are five points behind Celtic heading into the weekend, with a game in hand.

Image: Rangers are unbeaten at Ibrox under Clement

They have not lost at home to Livi in 24 previous meetings and they remain unbeaten at Ibrox under Philippe Clement.

Livi are 19 points adrift at the foot of the table and are without a win in the league since October 7.

Can Hearts extend their unbeaten run at Dundee?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Hearts

Hearts are sitting 10 points clear of the rest in third in the Scottish Premiership and can extend their unbeaten run to eight games this weekend.

Dundee will be keen for another win over the Jambos at Dens Park to ensure they remain in the top six.

Image: Lawrence Shankland is the Scottish Premiership's top scorer

While Tony Docherty's side won the first meeting of the season, Yaturo Oda's late goal gave the Jambos a 3-2 win at Tynecastle Park last month.

Steven Naismith still has Lawrence Shankland to lead the line after they held onto the Scottish Premiership's top scorer in the January transfer window.

Will Van Veen return to haunt his former club?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Striker Kevin van Veen is back in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock. Will he replicate the form that made him a Motherwell hero last season?

Kevin van Veen joined Kilmarnock on Deadline Day and the striker could make his debut against Motherwell, the club he left last summer.

The Dutchman scored 29 goals for the Fir Park side last season and Derek McInnes will be hoping he brings the same firepower to Killie as they aim to hold onto a place in the top six.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Motherwell

Stuart Kettlewell's side currently sit ninth in the table having won just one of their last 18 league matches, while Kilmarnock are in fourth having lost just one of their last eight.

After their 1-0 win in November, Kilmarnock could win successive Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell for the first time since December 2018.

Can Hibs end their winless run?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and St Mirren

It has been a tough spell for Hibs who are without a win in their last five league matches and currently sit seventh in the table.

Nick Montgomery made three Deadline Day additions and they could make their Easter Road debuts against St Mirren.

Centre-backs Owen Bevan and Nectarios Triantis joined on loan from Bournemouth and Sunderland respectively, with forward Eliezer Mayenda also moving from the Stadium of Light.

St Mirren are currently fifth in the table with just one win in their last six matches but won on their last league trip to Leith in August with the sides drawing 2-2 in Paisley in November.

Can Ross County or St Johnstone claim a rare victory?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and St Johnstone

It is the battle of two of the Scottish Premiership's strugglers as 11th-place Ross County take on St Johnstone who are just two points above, having played a game more.

The Staggies are without a league win in their last six, while Craig Levein's side have failed to pick up a victory since December 16 at home to Hibs.

County won the last time St Johnstone visited Dingwall in August, while it was the Saints who picked up the three points at McDiarmid Park in November.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...