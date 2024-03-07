South Asians in Football Weekly: Former England youth Adil Nabi could make Pakistan debut in World Cup qualifiers
Adil Nabi, Dillon De Silva, Arjan Raikhy, Sunny Singh Gill, Riya Mannu, Easah Suliman, Manny Singh Kang and Layla Banaras all enjoyed a fine week in the Beautiful Game; our resident expert Dev Trehan brings you the details in the latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly...
Sunny Singh Gill will become the first British South Asian to referee a Premier League match this weekend.
Singh Gill has been appointed to take charge of Crystal Palace against Luton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Howard Webb told Sky Sports News three years ago that he was convinced Bhupinder and Sunny Singh Gill could make it all the way to the Premier League
Sunny made history earlier this year when he became the first British South Asian to referee a game between two Premier League teams, presiding over Brighton's FA Cup fourth round victory at Sheffield United in January.
Sunny and Bhupinder's father, Jarnail Singh, was the first EFL referee to wear a turban when he took charge of Bristol Rovers v Bury in August 2004. Singh senior went on to referee almost 200 EFL matches up to 2010.
Stones manager David Noble told the club's website: "We're confident in Dillon's potential to excel at this level and contribute significantly to our ambitions. His adaptability and drive align with our ethos, and we believe he will quickly become a fan favourite."
Easah Suliman, meanwhile, scored a stunner in Sumgayit's game against Kapaz in the Azerbaijan Premier League.
The Birmingham-born defender chested down a cross on the edge of the box before striking a crisp half-volley to net Sumgayit's only goal in a 3-1 loss. Suliman is expected to captain Pakistan against Jordan later this month.
Banaras' Birmingham team-mate Riya Mannu, meanwhile, continued her exceptional form by netting for Blues U21s in their defeat at Manchester United.
"It was a great finish," Morrison told Sky Sports News.
"She watched it on to her [left] foot, her weaker foot, and she did ever so well with the technique to guide it into the back of the net.
"That was natural and instinctive. It was a natural finish, a great finish - an unbelievable finish. I'd have probably celebrated a little bit more, because I never scored a spectacular goal like that!"
Last season, Manny completed a charity walk of more than 120 miles from Molineux to Stamford Bridge for the match against Chelsea.
In 2019, Manny did a charity cycle of more than 100 miles to Anfield for Wolves' final match of the Premier League season away at Liverpool.
Wolves boss Gary O’Neil praised superfan Manny Singh Kang and son Jeevan ahead of Manny completing a 195-mile charity walk from Molineux to St James’ Park, arriving in time for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Newcastle
Singh Kang has raised around £300,000 through charity work since 2018.