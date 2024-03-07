South Asians in Football Weekly: Former England youth Adil Nabi could make Pakistan debut in World Cup qualifiers

The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after another fine week for the community in the Beautiful Game...

Former England youth international Adil Nabi will feature for Pakistan in their matches against Jordan if international clearance is received in time, Sky Sports News understands.

The West Brom academy graduate has finally received a Pakistani passport and could play in this month's World Cup second-round qualifying double-header.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed in July that Nabi had resisted other offers and was joining Doxa Katokopias after spending the last five seasons playing in Greece.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Former Dundee forward Nabi has been back among the goals, netting a late winner against Apollon Limassol and following that up with the opener in last weekend's defeat away at Karmiotissa.

Pakistan head coach Stephen Constantine watched the forward score against Apollon as did younger brother Rahis Nabi, who also played for England at youth level and is now a Pakistan international.

Image: Former England U18 international Adil Nabi speaks to Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan

If selected, Adil will be the only player in Pakistan's squad with experience of playing in India, following a stint at Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2015 after becoming the first Premier League player ever to make a loan move to the ISL.

Nabi shared a dressing room with Champions League winners Florent Malouda and John Arne Riise at Delhi, with former Liverpool man Riise telling Sky Sports News back in 2015 that Nabi is "a great finisher" who will "go on to be very good".

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sunny Singh Gill will become the first British South Asian to referee a Premier League match this weekend.

Singh Gill has been appointed to take charge of Crystal Palace against Luton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Howard Webb told Sky Sports News three years ago that he was convinced Bhupinder and Sunny Singh Gill could make it all the way to the Premier League

Sunny made history earlier this year when he became the first British South Asian to referee a game between two Premier League teams, presiding over Brighton's FA Cup fourth round victory at Sheffield United in January.

At the turn of last year, Sky Sports News broke the news that Sunny's brother Bhupinder was going to make history as the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee to officiate in the Premier League.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sunny and Bhupinder's father, Jarnail Singh, was the first EFL referee to wear a turban when he took charge of Bristol Rovers v Bury in August 2004. Singh senior went on to referee almost 200 EFL matches up to 2010.

The brothers made a slice of history when they presided over the first-ever England Men's Euro Elite League game on home soil, against Portugal last October.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Dillon De Silva impressed on debut for Wealdstone in a 1-1 draw against Southend United.

The Sri Lanka international left Torquay United last week to return closer to his native London.

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 10th March 3:00pm Kick off 3:45pm

Stones manager David Noble told the club's website: "We're confident in Dillon's potential to excel at this level and contribute significantly to our ambitions. His adaptability and drive align with our ethos, and we believe he will quickly become a fan favourite."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Easah Suliman, meanwhile, scored a stunner in Sumgayit's game against Kapaz in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The Birmingham-born defender chested down a cross on the edge of the box before striking a crisp half-volley to net Sumgayit's only goal in a 3-1 loss. Suliman is expected to captain Pakistan against Jordan later this month.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fellow British-Pakistani Layla Banaras made her league debut at the weekend, coming on in Wolves' 3-0 FA Women's Northern Premier League win against Liverpool Feds.

Banaras, who joined Wolves on a dual registration, is the first South Asian heritage woman to play for Birmingham City in the modern era.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Her landmark achievement with Blues was recognised in the world's first timeline and exhibition documenting the journey of female players from the community in the English game that went on display at Wembley Stadium last year.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Banaras' Birmingham team-mate Riya Mannu, meanwhile, continued her exceptional form by netting for Blues U21s in their defeat at Manchester United.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mannu has already scored against Arsenal, Derby County and Leicester City in 2024, with her strike against the Foxes making a big impression on Sky Sports pundit and ex-Birmingham City striker Clinton Morrison.

"It was a great finish," Morrison told Sky Sports News.

"She watched it on to her [left] foot, her weaker foot, and she did ever so well with the technique to guide it into the back of the net.

"That was natural and instinctive. It was a natural finish, a great finish - an unbelievable finish. I'd have probably celebrated a little bit more, because I never scored a spectacular goal like that!"

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Arjan Raikhy made his first start for Leicester City as they caused an upset by beating Bournemouth, setting up an FA Cup quarter-final tie away at Chelsea. Hamza Choudhury also played for Leicester.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed back in August that Raikhy had signed for Leicester as a free agent after leaving Villa where he had been part of their FA Youth Cup-winning team.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Singh Kang roared into St James' Park

Hundreds of Wolves and Newcastle fans gathered to roar Manny Singh Kang into St James' Park after he raised £50,000 for the Dementia UK charity by walking 195 miles to the stadium from Molineux.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Last season, Manny completed a charity walk of more than 120 miles from Molineux to Stamford Bridge for the match against Chelsea.

In 2019, Manny did a charity cycle of more than 100 miles to Anfield for Wolves' final match of the Premier League season away at Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves boss Gary O’Neil praised superfan Manny Singh Kang and son Jeevan ahead of Manny completing a 195-mile charity walk from Molineux to St James’ Park, arriving in time for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Newcastle

Singh Kang has raised around £300,000 through charity work since 2018.

For more stories, features and videos, visit our ground-breaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.