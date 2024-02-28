Marc Guehi: Crystal Palace defender to miss six to eight weeks and England friendlies after knee surgery

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi will be out for a further six to eight weeks after having minor knee surgery, meaning he will miss England's friendlies in March.

Guehi suffered the injury in Crystal Palace's defeat at Brighton on February 3 and then missed games against Chelsea, Everton and Burnley.

The procedure was understood to have cleaned up an issue in the joint following a setback in his recovery but means he will miss the next England camp in March when they play Brazil and Belgium at Wembley.

Guehi is targeting a return in mid-to-late April and is fully expected to remain in contention for Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024.

The defender has played nine times for England, his last appearance coming in November against North Macedonia. He has started 22 Premier League matches for Palace this season.

Crystal Palace visit Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League after beating Burnley last weekend in Oliver Glasner's first game in charge.

Manchester United hope defender Luke Shaw will be back before the end of the season despite a leg injury set to rule him out for a few months.

Shaw came off during the first half in United's victory at Luton this month just a week after he was replaced at half-time against Aston Villa.

He is also set to miss England's friendlies next month with their Euro 2024 campaign starting against Serbia on June 16.

