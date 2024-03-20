Sven Botman: Newcastle defender faces nine months out following knee surgery on ACL injury

Newcastle defender Sven Botman is set to have knee surgery and will be out of action for up to nine months.

A scan revealed the centre-back, 24, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in Newcastle's 2-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday after limping off in the 83rd minute.

Botman has made 17 appearances in the Premier League this season having sustained a knee injury last September which ruled him out for nearly three months after he "elected for a non-surgical rehabilitation plan".

Botman's injury is another blow to manager Eddie Howe and their European qualification hopes - they currently sit four points behind seventh-placed West Ham.

He has struggled to regain the form of his first season on Tyneside, during which he played a key role in the club's top-four finish.

Image: Eddie Howe has been unable to lift Newcastle to the same heights they reached last season

Botman is the latest member of the Newcastle squad to face a lengthy lay-off during the campaign, with goalkeeper Nick Pope still working his way back from a shoulder injury and midfielder Joelinton and striker Callum Wilson also sidelined for extended periods.

In addition, Emil Krafth, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes have all endured significant spells in the treatment room, while summer signing Sandro Tonali is serving a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

Saturday March 30: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday April 2: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Saturday April 6: Fulham (a) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Saturday April 13: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday April 27: Sheffield United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Saturday May 4: Burnley (a) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Saturday May 11: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Sunday May 19: Brentford (a) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

To be arranged: Man Utd (a) - Premier League