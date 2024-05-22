Vincent Kompany: Burnley boss has 'verbal agreement' to join Bayern Munich but deal not done - Sky in Germany

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has a "verbal agreement" to join Bayern Munich and official talks have started between the clubs, according to Sky in Germany.

Bayern are searching for Thomas Tuchel's successor after the German's departure was confirmed last week.

The Bundesliga side have now turned their attentions to Kompany, with both parties undergoing concrete and positive talks but there is no agreement yet.

Kompany wants to go to Bayern and a verbal agreement is in place. The deal is not done yet, however.

Sky Sports News has contacted Burnley for comment over Bayern's interest in Kompany.

The Belgian, whose contract at Turf Moor runs until the summer of 2028, is wanted by Bayern sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund.

Bayern have also gathered information on Mauricio Pochettino, who left Chelsea on Tuesday, but no discussions have taken place, with the German giants focused on Kompany.

Their interest in the 38-year-old comes despite him enduring a tough season with Burnley after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League for an immediate return to the Championship.

But the ex-Manchester City captain, who has also managed Anderlecht, does have knowledge of the Bundesliga having played at Hamburg before joining City.

Bayern have so far been frustrated in their search to replace Tuchel with Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Austria coach Ralf Rangnick all rejecting the job.

The Bavarians had also shown an interest in Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner but the Austrian is happy at Selhurst Park.

Bayern's move for Kompany 'risky' and 'experimental'

Sky in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg:

"Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, the two sporting directors, are totally focused on finalising the possible deal with Kompany.

"There are no agreements or anything signed yet, but talks and negotiations are ongoing and Bayern want to finalise the search for the new coach in the next days.

"Although Bayern has gathered information on Mauricio Pochettino in the last days, there was no direct contact between the club and the former Chelsea manager in the last few hours. The signs point to Bayern focusing on Kompany.

"After all these very heavy weeks for Bayern, with the rejections of Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick, Pochettino would right now be candidate and personality who you could sell to the public.

"He has managed PSG, Eric Dier, Harry Kane, had success with Tottenham and a very good second half of the season with Chelsea. But Max Eberl is under pressure at Bayern now and they want to create a 'new Xabi Alonso' thing.

"Going for Kompany is risky, it's dangerous, it's 100 per cent experimental. But Bayern see something in Kompany right now. They have also received the feeling and confirmation from Kompany that he is ready for the big, big challenge of Bayern.

"Whether it's the right step for Kompany now? It's difficult to say. Maybe Kompany will reject Bayern as well and they go for Pochettino. You never know with Bayern at this stage."

