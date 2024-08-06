Enzo Maresca: PSR to blame for Chelsea selling academy players like Conor Gallagher

Enzo Maresca says the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules are to blame for Chelsea selling academy players like Conor Gallagher - not the club itself.

Since Todd Boehly acquired Chelsea in May 2022, players like Lewis Hall, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Ian Maatsen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been allowed to leave - a policy which has drawn criticism from sections of the fanbase.

The sale of a player developed and then sold from the academy is registered as pure profit for the business - a helpful resource when negotiating PSR rules.

Gallagher is the latest Chelsea academy prospect to be moved on as negotiations continue over the midfielder's transfer to Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £35m.

When pressed on the subject of selling academy players, Maresca said: "This is not Chelsea's problem. This is the rules problem.

"The clubs are compelled to sell players because of the rules. It's not a Chelsea problem, it is a Premier League problem. The intention from Chelsea is not to sell - but the rules in the end make us. I love that [Franceso] Totti was at Roma for 20 years and a one-club man.

"I love that, we all love that. It's the rules. My personal opinion is it's a shame because we all like to see a one-club man. If we want to promote academy players - yes, change the rule."

Should talks progress smoothly and a medical be completed with Atletico, Gallagher is expected to sign a five-year contract. Chelsea accepted a larger bid from Aston Villa for Gallagher this summer, but he decided to reject a move to Villa Park and stay at Stamford Bridge.

On Gallagher's future, Maresca said: "What I know is Conor and the club are talking about a decision....hopefully, the final decision will be something good for Conor and the club.

"No one is a starter. They have to work day by day and convince me they have to play. I am convinced everyone is a squad player. I think it's wrong to say Conor, or Enzo [Fernandez], or Moi [Caicedo], is a starter. It's disrespectful to the other players. They are all squad players."

Chelsea are assessing potential replacements should Gallagher leave the club.

Sky Sports News understands one of several options they are keen on is Matt O'Riley at Celtic.

O'Riley has been the subject of bids from Atalanta this summer, and he has further interest from other clubs in the Premier League, including Brighton, and abroad.

Atletico Madrid made a bid for O'Riley in January.

Chelsea did not want repeat of Rudiger and Christensen exits with Gallagher

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

Conor Gallagher's Chelsea career was effectively over after he was told last week he would be a squad player if he stayed because of the new style of play.

Atletico Madrid offered him the long contract he wanted and Champions League football. They gave him until the end of the weekend to decide if he wanted to move there and Chelsea made it clear it would be the right move for him if he wanted a long-term deal.

Chelsea did not want him to run down his contract and leave on a free next summer. They did not want a repeat and distraction of the Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen situations.

Gallagher was due to train at Cobham on Monday if he had turned down the move to Spain. Chelsea's first team squad are in the US until Wednesday.

Gallagher's departure will be controversial because he has been at the club since he was eight and he has established himself as a key player and fan favourite. Former head coach Mauricio Pochettino made him captain last season.

Many Chelsea supporters wanted Gallagher to be offered a long-term contract but the latest club offers were for a two-year deal plus the option of another year.

The latest 2+1 offer was rejected last week. Chelsea did not offer a longer deal because they were concerned that he would be a squad player in the new high-possession style they are committed to playing under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

It could also have had financial PSR implications for Chelsea so it was felt that it would have been a mistake for both parties to commit to a longer teem deal.

Chelsea respected the fact that he is an England international who needs to be a regular starter. A longer contract could have tied him up as a squad player and jeopardised his place in future England squads.

He turned down extension offers because he wanted a longer contract similar to the ones which have been signed by his teammates.

The salary Chelsea offered him was comparable to the highest earners in their midfield and is believed to have been comparable to other salary offers he had received.

Gallagher also turned down interest in a contract extension in the autumn of 2022 because he wanted to be a regular starter and not a squad player. He became a regular starter last season.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.