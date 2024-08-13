Aaron Ramsdale transfer news: Ajax interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper

Ajax are interested in signing England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal.

Ajax have already explored a loan move for Ramsdale but it is understood Arsenal, at this stage, prefer a permanent sale.

Ajax are now discussing their next steps internally.

The 26-year-old, who was in England's Euro 2024 squad, became Arsenal's most expensive goalkeeper when they signed him from Sheffield United for £30m in 2021 and has gone on to make 89 appearances for the club.

However, he found himself down the pecking order with the Gunners after David Raya's arrival on loan from Brentford in August last year, making just six Premier League appearances since.

With Raya's move now permanent, there has been speculation regarding Ramsdale's future with his game time set to be limited again this season at the Emirates Stadium.

If a deal is struck for Ramsdale's exit, Arsenal will want to bring in another goalkeeper and the Gunners have an interest in Espanyol's former Spain U21 goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Arsenal have also allowed Karl Hein to leave on loan to Real Valladolid, and they have already brought in Tommy Setford from Ajax.

