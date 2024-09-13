Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Man City and Chelsea vs Arsenal to be shown on TV in November and December

Liverpool vs Manchester City and Chelsea vs Arsenal are among the latest blockbuster Premier League matches to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola's champions meet with Arne Slot for the first time in the league at Anfield on Sunday December 1, kick-off at 4pm.

That game is part of a mouth-watering Super Sunday with Chelsea hosting Aston Villa earlier in the day at 1.30pm.

Sky Sports will also be showing Chelsea vs Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday November 10, kick-off 4.30pm. That match will be after Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle at the City Ground at 2pm.

Image: Arne Slot will come up against Pep Guardiola's Man City for the first time in the Premier League

Man Utd vs Chelsea will also be shown on Sky on Sunday November 3, kick-off 4.30pm, with Tottenham vs Aston Villa the 2pm kick-off on Super Sunday on the same day.

Other enticing matches live on Sky in November include Man City vs Spurs on Saturday Night Football on November 23, kick-off 5.30pm - while Southampton vs Liverpool (2pm) and Ipswich vs Man Utd (4pm) will be on Sky on Sunday November 24.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace (Saturday November 2, 5.30pm), Fulham vs Brentford (Monday November 4, 8pm), Brighton vs Man City (Saturday November 9, 5.30pm), Newcastle vs West Ham (Monday November 25, 8pm) and West Ham vs Arsenal (Saturday November 30, 5.30pm) are the other televised fixtures on Sky in the latest batch of TV selections.

Saturday November 2

Wolves vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 3

Tottenham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 4

Fulham vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 9

Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 10

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 23

Man City vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 24

Southampton vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Ipswich vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 25

Newcastle vs West Ham, kick-off 8pm

Friday November 29

Brighton vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 30

West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 1

Chelsea vs Aston Villa, kick-off 1.30pm

Liverpool vs Man City, kick-off 4pm

Saturday September 14

Aston Villa vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm

Bournemouth vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 15

Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Wolves vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 21

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 22

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 2pm

Man City vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 28

Wolves vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 29

Ipswich vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 30

Bournemouth vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 5

Everton vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 6

Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Brighton vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday October 19

Bournemouth vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 20

Wolves vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday October 25

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 26

Everton vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 27

Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday match week.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday August 10, the Carabao Cup final on Sunday March 16 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50 per cent more live sport this year.