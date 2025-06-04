England Women's Euro 2025 squad: Sarina Wiegman's fitness conundrums over Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Georgia Stanway

There are still a number of fitness issues for Sarina Wiegman to consider as she names her 23-player squad for Euro 2025 on Thursday.

The biggest question mark remains over Lauren James. The Chelsea winger has been sidelined since April with a hamstring injury, and faces a race to be fit for this summer's tournament.

If she has a chance of being fit at some point in Switzerland, you would imagine James is selected in the 23-player squad, such is her influence. She is one of England's most creative talents, able to unlock a stubborn defence with a flick of her foot.

But if there are real question marks over her fitness and availability, is it worth Wiegman taking along what is essentially a spectator when another player could be selected who will also be able to make an impact?

Wiegman was asked about James regularly during the recent Nations League campaign, but would not be drawn on her plans. She will likely give the 23-year-old every opportunity to prove her fitness.

Before facing Spain, Wiegman said: "She's trying to get fit with all the support from Chelsea and from us. She's doing really well and we're moving forward.

"She needs to tick some boxes and when she does, we can progress, then that's very good because we think she can make a difference at the Euros.

"But she needs to be healthy, needs to recover and perform at her highest level. I'm pretty positive that's going to work."

James featured in all but one of England's matches at the 2023 World Cup, missing out through suspension for the semi-final win against Australia and scoring three goals at the competition.

The forward would be a more than welcome addition and option, but should she not make the squad, the Lionesses are not short of creativity. Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead are all brilliant wingers, while Alessia Russo is expected to be England's starting No 9.

The likes of Jess Park, Grace Clinton and Ella Toone - although slightly further back in midfield, where James can also operate - are also more than capable of contributing going forward.

Hemp in particular offered a timely reminder of her prowess against Portugal. In the first half especially, she was spectacular, bursting down the left wing time and again and leaving helpless defenders in her wake.

It rounded off her return to action after undergoing surgery for an ACL in November. She played for Manchester City towards the end of the season, and played 90 minutes against Spain on Tuesday.

Alex Greenwood, another long-term injury absentee, also played the full game in Barcelona, having made her England return as a substitute against Portugal.

With Millie Bright announcing her withdrawal from Euro 2025 selection, Greenwood is likely to start. She was one of England's best players at the 2023 World Cup, playing in every game.

Unlike Hemp and Greenwood, Georgia Stanway did not play for her club towards the end of last season. Her substitute appearance at Wembley on Friday was her first appearance since December. She underwent knee surgery a month later.

She played the first half against Spain, notching her recent minutes up 60 and it far from secures her the starting spot she had been assured of in the past.

But England do lack options for deeper-lying midfielders, which plays into Stanway's favour. Clinton had been deputising in the role, and impressing in recent months, but she is arguably more comfortable in the No10 role. Competition is fierce there though, and her chance at minutes might be better as a No8.

Wiegman will need to manage the minutes of all three returning players, particularly Stanway. Building your fitness back up for high-level, competitive football does take time, with the recurrence of any injury a factor.

It will be interesting to see how she navigates that over the tournament and hopefully without any other curveballs thrown into the equation.

That being said, there were omissions for Toone and Russo against Portugal with minor calf issues. Aggie Beever-Jones was the biggest benefactor, netting a hat-trick in 33 minutes, although is unlikely to oust Russo as a starter.

Wiegman was lucky during Euro 2022 that there were no major mid-tournament injuries and suspensions to deal with, naming the same XI in all six games.

The 2023 World Cup was slightly more complicated, especially with Keira Walsh injured against Denmark, which saw Wiegman move away from her usual 4-3-3 formation to a 3-5-2.

For this tournament, Wiegman will be hoping that all of her conundrums have come before they touch down in Switzerland - she certainly has had her fair share of blows to deal with.

The final big selection question - that of James' fitness - will be solved in the next 24 hours or so. Then, it is down to the nitty gritty of her starting XI, which Wiegman said after Tuesday's defeat to Spain she was close to knowing.

It has been a dramatic build-up for the Lionesses. Here's hoping that does not carry in to Euro 2025 as they look to defend their European title.