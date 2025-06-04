England Women: Mary Earps and Fran Kirby retire as Millie Bright withdraws - are Lionesses in trouble on eve of Euro 2025?

In less than 24 hours' time Sarina Wiegman is due to announce the 23 players tasked with England's Euros defence this summer. Three names that definitely will not be listed: Mary Earps, Fran Kirby and Millie Bright.

The narrative on the eve of Wiegman's third major tournament in charge, which starts in four weeks, is unlikely now to be dominated by who makes the squad, but rather by who is absent.

Within eight short days, the Lionesses have lost a combined 218 international caps.

It's less-than-perfect preparation for Wiegman, a coach so obsessed with detail and methodical thinking she sleeps with a notebook and pen on her bedside table, ready to jot down the next tactical brainwave at any given moment.

And this summer is going to require plenty more outside-the-box ideas.

Earps, Bright and Kirby started every game at Euro 2022. In many ways they were the heartbeat of that title-winning team. The enigmatic goalkeeper, fierce and commanding. The defiant defender, willing to kick and head everything. And the playmaker, bringing class and creativity to every attack.

None have like-for-like replacements, nor is their experience imitable - England are certainly deficient in the leadership department.

Of course each case deserves individual examination. The Earps bombshell took everyone by surprise last week, a shock announcement off the back of honest dialogue with Wiegman about starting selection. Earps was not being offered the No 1 shirt she felt she deserved and her decision to stand down against that backdrop has drawn criticism.

Hannah Hampton, Earps' successor between the sticks, has plenty to offer and is a domestic treble winner with Chelsea, but she has no major tournament experience - an obvious risk. Similarly, no other defender has the presence or physicality of Bright, and, arguably, no forward the intelligence of Kirby.

No doubt England are weaker without such a formidable trio. And analysing the mysterious timing will inevitably lead to broader questions. In Bright's case, the decision to rule herself out of contention feels bold and equally brave. "Right now, I'm not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bright, who captained England to the World Cup final in 2023, has played 3704 minutes of football in all competitions this season, which equates to roughly 41 games. Speaking on a podcast with former England team-mate Rachel Daly last week she revealed she was "at her limits".

The overriding feeling will be one of disappointment that Wiegman won't be able to call upon her most senior central defender in Switzerland, but with equal compassion for an individual who has routinely advocated publicly for the importance of prioritising mental health.

But it is also true that it leaves a predicament.

The Dutchwoman is a pragmatic thinker, praised for transparency and decisiveness, but you can't help but raise concerns over the impact of all this disruption on the masterplan. There is an element of shock to be processed and accounted for. And afterwards, what is its lasting effect?

Clearly the spotlight on Hampton this summer has been amplified tenfold. Her deputies do not have a single senior cap between them, nor much big-game experience. Any glimpse of indecision or hesitation will be pounced on, and England hardly have a forgiving group, which includes France, the Netherlands and a home nation match up with Wales.

And then there's the unsettling effect these withdrawals have on others around them. Leah Williamson's ball-playing ability thrives when she is anchored by Bright, and she may be less comfortable utilising her best weapon without the right cover. Likely replacement Alex Greenwood, also gifted in possession, does not complement nearly as well.

The Williamson-Greenwood partnership was exposed by Spain as recently as this week.

Midfield is a conundrum too. England are not short of talent in that area, and yet no player can thread a pass like Kirby, in spite of her international heyday being behind her.

Ella Toone, and relatively new duo Grace Clinton and Jess Park all have the technical prowess to step into the No 10 vacuum, but connections take time - something Wiegman is lacking.

Gone are the days when England arrive at tournaments just to participate. No prizes for taking part anymore. There is a mass expectation to make finals and win silverware. As holders, the Lionesses also have a reputation to uphold.

For that you need all your best players and all your biggest personalities in camp. England have been left without several of theirs.

What next for the Lionesses?

All kick-offs UK time (BST)

June 29: Jamaica (H), friendly at King Power Stadium, kick-off 5pm

July 5: France (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm

July 9: Netherlands (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 5pm

July 13: Wales (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm