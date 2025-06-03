Sarina Wiegman 'close' to knowing England Euro 2025 team as Leah Williamson fires warning after Spain defeat

Sarina Wiegman says she is "close" to knowing her England team as she delivered updates on the fitness of Georgia Stanway, Millie Bright and Lauren James ahead of Thursday's Euro 2025 squad announcement.

England suffered a 2-1 defeat to Spain in their penultimate fixture before heading to Switzerland to defend their title after Alessia Russo's opener was cancelled out by Claudia Pina's double off the bench.

The Lionesses face Jamaica in their final fixture at the King Power Stadium on June 29 before their Euro 2025 campaign begins against France on July 5.

Speaking after the defeat, Wiegman said: "I'm close to the squad and will announce on Thursday. That is very close and [I'm] close to the starting line-up, but there is a month to go. We have ideas but also have Jamaica to play, some things are still open."

Wiegman was boosted by Stanway returning to the starting line-up for the first time since November, having been sidelined throughout 2025 after undergoing knee surgery.

The 26-year-old was replaced at half-time by Missy Bo Kearns, making her debut for the senior international side, but Wiegman insisted the change was precautionary.

Image: Georgia Stanway made her return to the Lionesses starting line-up vs Spain

"She is in a very good place but hasn't played for such a long time," said Wiegman.

"Friday was her first minutes [since returning], she had not played any games. She could play 45 minutes and wanted to play more but this was smart to do, to take care of her.

"We didn't want to take a risk of getting another injury. We wanted to win this game but also had to have a close look for the Euros by managing the load."

Lauren James was absent from the match-day squad as she continues to recover from a thigh injury but Wiegman claimed the Chelsea star was "progressing" well ahead of Euro 2025.

"James is on the pitch and is in the position we expect her to be. She is progressing in her rehab," Wiegman added.

On Millie Bright, who withdrew from the squad to take an extended break due to physical and mental burnout, Wiegman revealed she would talk to the defender ahead of announcing her squad for the tournament.

Wiegman said: "Millie is the same situation, we have to have a conversation."

Image: England defender Millie Bright pulled out of the squad to face Portugal and Spain

Williamson sends 'inconsistency' warning ahead of Euro 2025

Defeat to Spain arrived just five days after the Lionesses secured an emphatic 6-0 win against Portugal and England captain Leah Williamson sent a warning to her team-mates about "inconsistency" creeping into their game ahead of the Euros.

Speaking to ITV after the game, Williamson outlined her disappointment following defeat but insisted there is more to come from her side as they look to defend their Euros title in the coming weeks.

Image: England captain Leah Williamson during the 2-1 defeat to Spain

"We didn't really have any real threat. Under that much pressure, against a top side, that's what happens sometimes," she said.

"We just have to be a bit better on the ball. Find solutions quicker, it's a great lesson - maybe that's been the inconsistency throughout the campaign.

"It's something to work on, but we can be better. We know what we are capable of; the game changes constantly, and we have to be able to adapt more quickly.

"We have time to adapt and build before the Euros now."

Wiegman not concerned by defeat

Despite Williamson's assessment, Wiegman remained confident that her side could improve on their performance against the world champions at the RCDE Stadium.

"It's a learning moment. I wouldn't say I'm concerned, they did something different and then you want to exploit the space they leave in behind, but you need to keep the ball first," she told ITV.

Image: Spain's Claudia Pina celebrates after scoring her side's second goal against England

"That's not easy, but it's something to take with us again moving forward."

Wiegman was then asked about the performance of her first-choice goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton, during the loss.

Hampton got a touch to Pina's first goal but couldn't prevent the ball from nestling into the bottom right corner, before seeing her second effort cannon off the post 10 minutes later.

The 24-year-old is now at the top of the pecking order in the position following Mary Earps' shock retirement from international football.

"She was put under a lot of pressure, as the whole defence was," she added.

"There were a lot of moments with a lot of players around her, crosses right in front of her - it was a good game for her to experience that."

What next for the Lionesses?

All kick-offs UK time (BST)

June 29: Jamaica (H), friendly at King Power Stadium, kick-off 5pm

July 5: France (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm

July 9: Netherlands (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 5pm

July 13: Wales (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm