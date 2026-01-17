Michael Carrick proves Manchester United DNA isn't a myth - Hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s match against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Something about Manchester United's derby day was different, but it felt right.

When Bryan Mbeumo scored his goal, the Stretford end roared. Not just because he had scored a timely goal in a dominant United display but because it represented what the Old Trafford faithful had explicitly or implicitly been crying out for.

United galloped forward, led by Bruno Fernandes, flanked by Patrick Dorgu and Amad. Fearless, front foot and familiar. It was an attacking custom United have been used to.

Though the 2-0 scoreline doesn't tell the story of United's control of the game, their season high of offsides that resulted in three disallowed goals reflect a tweaked style that got the best out of United's attacking array.

Mbeumo down the middle, the player with the most runs in behind this season in the league per 90 down the middle proved a masterstroke. Fernandes, the league's chief creator, back in an advanced No 10 role was equally fitting as he made his ninth goal of the season.

"United's DNA" has been questioned this week. Is it real? Should United underpin their whole plan on what feels like folklore? Should United move away from Sir Alex Ferguson-ball? Sir Alex was in the director's box smiling all afternoon long - why? Because Carrick made it all appear simple by taking it back to what United know best, in the best way, on the best possible occasion.

William Bitibiri

Tottenham are drifting towards a conversation they should never be part of.

The 2-1 defeat to West Ham wasn't just another London derby loss to shrug off. It was a warning flare. Spurs are now priced at 50/1 for relegation, odds that still scream long shot, but it still tells an uncomfortable story. They are now just 10 points above the Hammers in the drop zone.

And that, in itself, is the most damning indictment of all for Thomas Frank.

Tottenham, a club in the Champions League and a holder of a European trophy, are better than this.

Form is the driver of this narrative and it is ugly. Just four wins from the last 18 matches gives Frank a win percentage of 22 per cent. That is relegation-form. Spurs are leaking goals, losing control of games they should dominate and looking short on belief when momentum turns against them.

There was a time when Tottenham pulled the trigger quickly in moments like this. Nuno Espirito Santo found that out the hard way. The irony will not be lost on Spurs supporters that the man now sitting in the West Ham dugout - having just beaten them - was dismissed with a 53 per cent win rate, more than double what Frank has delivered across the last 18 games.

Frank was appointed to stabilise and progress the club. The opposite is happening.

Lewis Jones

Image: A dejected Erling Haaland looks on from the substitutes bench

Erling Haaland is Manchester City's greatest derby goalscorer of the Premier League era, but you would not have known it watching the 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford. This was a pale imitation of the machine-like striker that has devastated United on so many occasions.

Pep Guardiola pulled him off once it was clear the game was over, soon after Patrick Dorgu crashed in United's second. The striker finished with 14 touches, three successful passes and not a single shot on target. City were lost without his goal threat.

The fact Haaland was brought off for an 18-year-old midfielder, Divine Mukasa, with 15 minutes of prior Premier League experience shows how sparse the current attacking options are for Guardiola. Omar Marmoush's return from AFCON can't come soon enough.

Image: Erling Haaland only had 14 touches before his 80th-minute withdrawal

The City manager warned of Haaland being exhausted before the derby and his deteriorating output highlights the problem. The striker has not scored a non-penalty goal for seven games, his longest run without one since he signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

City have already signed winger Antoine Semenyo and are set to bring in centre-back Marc Guehi, but they could do with a striker to ease the burden on Haaland. Strength in depth has been a crucial factor behind Arsenal pulling away in the title race.

There is still time to catch the Premier League leaders, although City's run of four games without a win does not instil confidence. No surprise that has coincided with Haaland's struggles in front of goal.

The only world in which a title twist is imaginable is one in which Haaland is fit and firing on all cylinders. He looks in need of a rest and thankfully for City they have a rare off week before a home game against Wolves.

Until Haaland rediscovers some form, City have a big problem.

Zinny Boswell

Mikel Arteta has talked up the importance of rotation as Arsenal compete in four different competitions. They are on a gruelling run of four consecutive away games. But it still seemed strange that his most influential attacker was named on the bench against Nottingham Forest.

There seemed no obvious need for it given Bukayo Saka had started only two of Arsenal's last four fixtures. Especially given the size of the opportunity presented by Manchester City's slip-up. What followed at the City Ground put the decision under even greater scrutiny.

Arsenal laboured until Arteta's triple change early in the second half, after which Saka, on for Noni Madueke, looked by far the most likely player to make the breakthrough. He very nearly did, denied by Selz at full-stretch when his header was bound for the corner.

The draw is far from disastrous. Arsenal have added to their lead at the top of the table. But Arsenal supporters are entitled to wonder whether the outcome would have been different had Saka started the game rather than come into it late.

Nick Wright

Full-backs at Liverpool are going to be judged harshly. The shadow of those before you is long. But Milos Kerkez has stopped looking like a player learning his surroundings and started performing like one shaping them. Liverpool didn't get the result they wanted against Burnley but there were more positive signs that Kerkez is starting to look like the player they signed from Bournemouth.

His game is built on intensity, but what has impressed most over recent weeks is control.

After being likened to a youth player earlier this season by Gary Neville, there is a calmness to his positioning now, a better understanding of when to go and when to stay. Early-season exuberance has been refined into efficiency. He provided a real thrust down the left against Burnley and more assurance in his decision-making. No player created more chances (6) than him as he continually penetrated with conviction down the left flank.

He looks stronger, sharper, and more attuned to the demands Slot wants. It bodes well for the future.

Lewis Jones

Chelsea won a game in which the spotlight once again shone firmly on Robert Sanchez - but this time, he stood up to it.

The Chelsea goalkeeper has spent much of the last few seasons under constant scrutiny, with questions raised about his decision-making and reliability. On another afternoon, that pressure could easily have told. Brentford created enough chances to punish Chelsea, particularly in transition, and Sanchez was tested early and often.

This was not a flawless Chelsea performance, but two things stood out.

First, Sanchez’s response to pressure. The Spaniard produced several crucial saves, most notably racing off his line to deny Kevin Schade when the Brentford forward was clean through, moments that could easily have shifted the momentum of the game. For a player whose confidence has been questioned, those interventions mattered.

Secondly, Chelsea’s growing ability to manage moments of danger. Even when Brentford threatened to force their way back into the contest, Chelsea remained composed enough to see the game out, with Sanchez providing a calm presence behind a defence that has not always looked settled.

There will still be debate around Chelsea’s long-term solution in goal, but on this occasion, Robert Sanchez delivered when it mattered, and Chelsea took full advantage at the other end.

Sometimes survival is just as important as style.

Sam Cohen

All is not well at Crystal Palace. The signs have perhaps been there for some times, certainly in terms of performances and results, but the last 36 hours have blown the roof off.

First, there were the revelations that both Oliver Glasner and Marc Guehi were heading for the exit. Rumours had circulated for some time on both and were perhaps not a surprise, but the manner in which the Austrian manager delivered them was.

Usually a calm character, Friday's news conference and Glasner's bombshells pointed towards a shift at the club - one that just nine months ago, were basking in FA Cup glory.

And after a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland, in which Glasner says he was unable to bring on any substitutes to help the team, the manager took aim at the club's hierarchy over the timing of Guehi's departure.

"We've been completely abandoned," he told Sky Sports. Glasner added that he would not desert his players, putting him and his players on one side of the line and Steve Parish and the club hierarchy on the other.

It's a direct challenge to the chairman - back me or sack me. So far, by Glasner's calculations, Parish hasn't done the former and managers who have challenged the club this season have often found themselves ousted not long after.

On the pitch, it's now ten games and over a month without a win for Crystal Palace in all competitions. They are missing the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Daniel Munoz, although they should return soon.

That will give the Eagles a much needed boost, but will likely do little to repair the relationship between manager and chairman. How that plays out for the remainder of the season will be an intriguing prospect.

Charlotte Marsh

The Stadium of Light has always been one of football's great grounds, and this season, Sunderland have made it their fortress.

The Black Cats remain unbeaten there in the Premier League this season, which might come as somewhat of a surprise considering they lost their last three regular season games at the ground last term.

Perhaps what is most impressive is the ability to come from behind to take points. They did so again against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and never looked harangued when going behind.

Rege Le Bris praised the maturity and confidence of his team, and they certainly showed it. Especially in the second half, they remained patient before finally getting their deserved winner.

Along with Leeds, the two promoted sides are harnessing the magic of their home support to help keep them in the league. In fact, Sunderland are just three points from the top four - a European push is more likely to happen than a relegation battle.

It's been a sensational return to the Premier League for Sunderland and it will take some performance to end their unbeaten home league run.

Charlotte Marsh

It was one of those points that felt like considerably more than a point.

Scott Parker's masterplan to take something from Anfield didn't involve conceding 32 shots, or Dominic Szoboszlai crashing a penalty off the bar, but it did without doubt revolve around the notion of staying in the fight.

Burnley didn't flinch when Liverpool knocked on the door in the opening half hour. They didn't flinch when Florian Wirtz forced it open, either.

Despite their lead it was Liverpool playing with urgency after the break. Without a second it was inevitable that Burnley would break out of their low block, if momentarily, and push for an equaliser.

That part of the plan was executed to perfection. Ibrahima Konate nearly turned his ball into his own net moments before Marcus Edwards brought Burnley level.

"You never say die" said Kyle Walker of his side's showing on Saturday. On a day when Leeds and West Ham won, Burnley's rope-a-dope point at Anfield could yet be pivotal in the battle to stay alive in the Premier League.

Michael Morrow

The screams of delight from Elland Road after Lukas Nmecha's last-gasp winner were so loud that you probably could have heard them from Barnsley.

That's been the story at home for Leeds recently. They're now unbeaten across their last five Premier League home matches - gaining points from Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, and now an in-form Fulham side - and that run doesn't look like ending any time soon.

Farke's revamped side have embodied a powerful, gritty style of play that the home fans are finding it easy to get behind.

Their win today was earmarked by two 10-minute periods in which the powerful Leeds attack terrorised the frail Fulham defence. Leeds' two best chances - Calvert-Lewin's inexplicable miss from six yards out, and Brendan Aaronson's scuffed half-volley one-on-one with Bernd Leno - came when the home crowd was spurring them on the most, and should've resulted in goals.

Just when the game looked gone, and Fulham's defence grew in confidence, the Elland Road roar got Leeds back in the game, just in time to rattle Fulham into three mistimed tackles, in turn creating the winning opportunity.

"To play at Elland Road, we all know what it means. The home support is unbelievable and they make it hard for the opposition," said opposition manager Marco Silva before the game. "It is never easy to play there."

And so it proved, as it has for almost every opposition side of late.

With Farke's side continuing to grind out results with the help of their home crowd, it's hard to see any team remaining unfazed with a trip to Elland Road on the calendar.

Noah Langford

Fulham's recent unbeaten run has been so impressive that recent clamour for reinforcements seemed to have taken a back seat.

Today's loss at Leeds is a harsh reality check for Marco Silva and his men, and demonstrates what Fulham fans know all too well - that the club will stagnate without new signings imminently.

New injuries to Sasa Lukic and Emile Smith Rowe may take the headlines, but they are the least of Fulham's problems. The whites had just seven touches in the Leeds United box, their fewest in a Premier League game since December 2024.

With Rodrigo Muniz out until February and Raul Jimenez having a poor game, Silva's only option up top from the bench was Jonah Kusi-Asare, the 18-year old Bayern loanee who is yet to score a professional goal outside the German fourth division.

There are two weeks left in the January window - despite being heavily linked with attacking reinforcements, Fulham are yet to make a signing.

"Everything we try and do this January, we are relying on it. We are completely aligned," Silva said at a recent press conference.

"For me, it's tougher than the summer. If you sign players, they have to make an impact. Not just short term, for the long term."

Should they fail to bring new faces, Fulham will be left not just short of players to make a push for Europe, but also possibly short of a manager to match their ambition come the end of the season.

Noah Langford

Nottingham Forest had one of the best defences in the Premier League last season but clean sheets have been hard to come by this term. Saturday's stalemate with Arsenal was just their fifth of the campaign - all of them have come under Sean Dyche.

Holding the Premier League leaders felt very much like a Nuno Espirito Santo display from last season and there was a reason for it.

This was the first game since August when Forest could start Matz Sels, Ola Aina, Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic and Neco Williams in a match. That was the back five that gave opposition attacks so little joy last term and it was the same for Arsenal on Saturday.

Milenkovic and Murillo made 15 clearances between them. Williams won seven duels when he was up against Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka. Out of the back four, Aina won most possessions in the defensive and middle thirds.

But in front of them was the star of the show in Elliot Anderson, winning 12 out of his 15 duels. Only William Saliba made more ball recoveries than the England international, who won the battle with Declan Rice in midfield.

Forest may have been dragged closer to the drop zone by West Ham winning but if they keep defending like this, they will be fine in terms of survival.

Sam Blitz