Burnley had to adapt after Europa League run, says Rafa Benitez

Sean Dyche's Burnley began their Europa League campaign in July, several weeks before the Premier League kicked off

Rafa Benitez has acknowledged that Burnley's Europa League exploits have negatively impacted upon their Premier League form.

Benitez takes Newcastle United to Turf Moor on Monday - live on Sky Sports - with his side currently above Burnley on goal difference after two consecutive wins before the international break.

Dyche's team lie 16th in the table - nine places lower than they finished last season - and Benitez believes that slump can be attributed to their Europa League campaign, which began in July.

Burnley vs Newcastle Live on

He said: "I have had this experience (of Europe) and it is quite difficult to manage, but you have to adapt.

"Burnley are a strong team at home and maybe it is because they have had a difficult run against some top teams.

"Sean Dyche did a great job last season and I think he is quite a strong character. They will want to get three points against us because we are close in the table and the pressure is more or less the same."

Rafa Benitez is eyeing a third consecutive win to drag Newcastle away from the relegation zone

Newcastle's previous match before the international break was a 2-1 home victory over Bournemouth - their second win in a row after 10 consecutive league matches without a victory.

However, Benitez knows Burnley will be a whole different proposition, saying: "Burnley are physically stronger and I think it will be a very different test.

"I'm sure it will be because of the way they played against us last season, and I think it will be similar to this one."