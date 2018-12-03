Chris Hughton wants cool heads for Crystal Palace visit

1:05 Chris Hughton is wary of the charged emotions at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday Chris Hughton is wary of the charged emotions at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday

Chris Hughton has warned his Brighton players to keep their emotions in check for the visit of fierce rivals Crystal Palace.

Brighton's last three games have all seen red cards, including a sending off for Dale Stephens in the defeat at Cardiff and a dismissal for Steve Mounie in the 2-1 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Hughton is keen for his players to keep their emotions in check on Tuesday, despite the added impetus offered by the rivalry between Brighton and Palace.

"We know what this game means to the supporters, both sets of supporters," he said.

"You want part of those emotions anyway, you want a team that's fired up you want a team that knows what this particular game means.

"But once that game starts you have to treat it as a normal game.

"If you are too emotional in a game, the last thing you want is something like we have had in our last three games, when either us or the opposition finish the game with 10 men after a sending off.

"We have to be smart about it and go about our business the right way take into consideration the emotions, the fight, the passions that come with this type of game, but we have to play sensibly."

Dale Stephens was shown a red card in Brighton's defeat at Cardiff

Striker Glenn Murray is back in contention after being rested for the trip to the John Smith's Stadium, but Hughton admits Murray is coming under increasing pressure after Florin Andone scored his first Brighton goal on Saturday

"We have three No 9s, Glenn has been the one who has played the majority of games, but the other two are pushing him very hard," Hughton said.

"There are going to be opportunities for everyone to play, especially as we go into the season.

2:57 Highlights from Brighton's 2-1 win at Huddersfield in the Premier League Highlights from Brighton's 2-1 win at Huddersfield in the Premier League

"He's been big for us Glenn, not just this season and not just against Crystal Palace, but I think his goal record speaks for itself and he's an integral part of what we do."

The 2-1 win at 10-man Huddersfield means Brighton are a point better off in 11th than at the same stage last season and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh will miss the match through injury but captain Bruno is available despite limping off against Huddersfield.