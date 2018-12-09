Raheem Sterling right to speak out on racism, says Shola Ameobi

Shola Ameobi believes Raheem Sterling is right to speak out after he was allegedly racially abused in Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Cameras at Stamford Bridge showed a Chelsea supporter shouting what is alleged to be racial abuse at Sterling as he went to collect the ball from behind the goal.

Chelsea, the Metropolitan Police and the FA are investigating the incident and Sterling has had his say on the matter.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Sterling said he "just had to laugh" at the events because he "expects no better", before accusing newspapers of "fuelling racism" with their portrayal of young black players.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Newcastle striker Ameobi praised Sterling for publicly addressing the subject of racism in football and the need to promote inclusion in the game.

"It's not something you like to see but the way Raheem has gone about it - the fact he's dealing with the situation - it's a wider thing we are talking about in terms of inclusion," he said.

"We want everyone to feel like they are welcome, regardless of the colour of their skin, their ethnicity, or what they believe.

"It was a fantastic game but this has overshadowed it and that's what we don't want. We want people to come in and be accepted for who they are.

"It's an important issue that we have to talk about and it's a good thing that Raheem is using what's happened, even though it's a sad issue, to raise a bigger thing."

Ameobi highlighted the positive moves taken to help eradicate racism from British football but insisted there is still work to be done.

Shola Ameobi believes there is still work to be done to eradicate racism from British football

"We have done so much in this country, let's not let things like this detract from how much has gone on in football and sport in this country," he added.

"It can affect you personally and I know it affected a couple of my teammates at the time.

"These guys are under so much pressure already, we don't want them to feel like they can't come into a stadium, game or anywhere and feel like they can't be themselves.

"It's really important that when things like this happen it shows we still have a long way to go."