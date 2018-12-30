WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

4:29 Watch a round-up of Saturday's Premier League action Watch a round-up of Saturday's Premier League action

Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games as Liverpool go nine points clear at the top and Wolves stun Tottenham.

There were also wins for Brighton, Cardiff and Fulham over Everton, Leicester and Huddersfield respectively, while Watford left it late to snatch a point against Newcastle.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Saturday

Jurgen Locadia's instinctive 59th-minute strike was enough to seal a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Brighton against Everton at the AMEX Stadium.

Highlights from Brighton's win over Everton in the Premier League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's injury-time strike saw Fulham beat Huddersfield 1-0 in the battle of the basement sides at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Highlights from Fulham's win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Victor Camarasa's superb injury-time strike gave Cardiff their first Premier League away win of the season as they beat Leicester 1-0 on Saturday.

Highlights from Cardiff's win over Leicester in the Premier League.

Wolves came from behind to earn a stunning 3-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday, dealing a hammer blow to Spurs' title credentials.

Highlights from Wolves' win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Watford moved up to ninth in the Premier league table as substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Highlights from Watford's 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick as Liverpool surged nine points clear at the top of the Premier League with a thumping 5-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.