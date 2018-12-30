WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 30/12/18 12:07am
Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games as Liverpool go nine points clear at the top and Wolves stun Tottenham.
There were also wins for Brighton, Cardiff and Fulham over Everton, Leicester and Huddersfield respectively, while Watford left it late to snatch a point against Newcastle.
Saturday
Brighton 1-0 Everton
Jurgen Locadia's instinctive 59th-minute strike was enough to seal a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Brighton against Everton at the AMEX Stadium.
Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield
Aleksandar Mitrovic's injury-time strike saw Fulham beat Huddersfield 1-0 in the battle of the basement sides at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Leicester 0-1 Cardiff
Victor Camarasa's superb injury-time strike gave Cardiff their first Premier League away win of the season as they beat Leicester 1-0 on Saturday.
Tottenham 1-3 Wolves
Wolves came from behind to earn a stunning 3-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday, dealing a hammer blow to Spurs' title credentials.
Watford 1-1 Newcastle
Watford moved up to ninth in the Premier league table as substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle.
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal
Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick as Liverpool surged nine points clear at the top of the Premier League with a thumping 5-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.