How Liverpool have evolved under Jurgen Klopp since first game in charge against Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp speaks to Mauricio Pochettino at White Hart Lane

Liverpool's starting line-up on Sunday will be barely recognisable compared to when they faced Tottenham in Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge.

Back on October 17, 2015, Klopp took his seat in the dugout for the first time as Liverpool manager as Spurs were held to a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane.

The result and shutout earned Simon Mignloet his 13th clean sheet in the Premier League during that calendar year, more than any other goalkeeper, but fast-forward three years and four months, and he is firmly positioned as the club's second-choice stopper.

None of the defenders that were selected that day will play a part at Anfield on Sunday.

Nathaniel Clyne is out on loan at Bournemouth while Martin Skrtel and Mamadou Sakho have been sold to Fenerbahce and Crystal Palace respectively.

Martin Skrtel was part of the Liverpool defence during Klopp's first game

Alberto Moreno featured at left-back, but Andrew Robertson will retain his place in the side, and there are more changes further afield.

Emre Can (Juventus) and Lucas Leiva (Lazio) have headed to Italy while Philippe Coutinho was sold to Barcelona for £142m.

Curiously, only Adam Lallana started both Klopp's first game and his most recent, with the former Southampton midfielder handed a rare start in the 2-1 win over Fulham.

Jordon Ibe was a second-half substitute but he has been sold to Bournemouth

James Milner and Divock Origi both came off the substitutes' bench at Craven Cottage and also featured from the off against Spurs three seasons ago.

Players like Virgil van Dijk have come in to strengthen Liverpool's squad, and the Dutchman is not the only big-money arrival at Anfield recently.

Since Klopp began his reign, Liverpool have spent £383.9m on new signings, although he did receive a hefty return for the sale of Coutinho.

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson have solidified the Liverpool defence

The £75m paid for Van Dijk from Southampton remains the highest amount in world football for a defender, and he has been tipped for the PFA Player of the Year award.

The changes to the Liverpool side are in stark contrast to the lack of transfer activity at Tottenham, with Mauricio Pochettino in a position where he could name as many as eight players from Klopp's Premier League bow.

Only Nacer Chadli, Kyle Walker and Mousa Dembele have moved on, while Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son are in line to start on Merseyside.

