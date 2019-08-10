Premier League reports and highlights - matchday one

This season you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game with a cool finish to give Arsenal a winning start to the new season at Newcastle.

Highlights from Arsenal's 1-0 win against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Leander Dendoncker saw the only goal of the game ruled out by VAR as Wolves held Leicester to a 0-0 opening-day draw.

Highlights from the 0-0 draw between Leicester and Wolves in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City got their title defence up and running in style with a 5-0 win at West Ham in which VAR played a big role.

Highlights from Manchester City's 5-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League.

Billy Sharp's late equaliser ensured Sheffield United's return to the Premier League began with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Highlights from Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the Premier League.

A second-half brace from Ashley Barnes helped Burnley to a comfortable 3-0 win against Southampton in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Highlights from Burnley's 3-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off as Crystal Palace - who only named Wilfried Zaha on the bench - were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Highlights from Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

Graham Potter made an instant impact at Brighton as he oversaw a 3-0 victory over Watford in his first game in charge, with new signing Neal Maupay also announcing his arrival with a goal.

Highlights from Brighton's 3-0 victory at Watford in the Premier League.

Harry Kane scored two late goals to ensure Tottenham avoided an opening-day upset as they won 3-1 against Aston Villa.

Highlights from Tottenham's 3-1 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

European champions Liverpool made a rampant start to the new Premier League season as they gave newcomers Norwich a tough start to life in the elite. Strikes by Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi and a Grant Hanley own goal gave Liverpool a four-goal lead at half-time before the plucky visitors restored some pride after the interval.

