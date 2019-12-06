Duncan Ferguson factor can lift Everton against Chelsea - Jones Knows betting column

Fergie time! Big Dunc can get a reaction at Goodison Park

What betting opportunities are out there? If anyone knows, Jones Knows.

Despite my urge to resist it when it comes to cool and calculated punting, there's something inside of me that just loves a good story. I think it must be the journalist in me.

When plotting my bets for this weekend, Everton were already on my radar as potentially overpriced against Chelsea but my interest - rightly or wrongly - pricked up a notch when it was announced Duncan Ferguson will be the man in the dugout. He is exactly what the Toffees need at this point to get out of their sticky situation.

The dynamic at the club will surely change with Marco Silva out of the building.

A god among Evertonians with 79 goals for the club in his back pocket has arrived on horse back to lead his down in the dumps team away from the relegation zone in front of his two kids who are Everton season ticket holders.

It's just written isn't it? That Ferguson gets Everton's season rolling in the right direction at Goodison Park, which will be rocking with one of their own back in the dugout. Of course, the case for an Everton win needs more beef than just the returning hero angle but there is enough on the field logic to supplement this case.

Firstly, Chelsea, away from Stamford Bridge, are a team that offer up opportunities to the opposition. Although he's done an impressive job in his first five months in charge, Frank Lampard has yet to really find that defensive balance as shown by the 14 goals conceded goals on the road and no clean sheet. Watford, Southampton, Burnley and Norwich all managed to find a way through the Chelsea backline which should prove a fillip for Ferguson as he plots a way to break them down.

Ferguson has strong attacking quality to work with too. And, despite their recent slump, Everton are a team that can turn it on at Goodison Park when the crowd and players are at full throttle. You only have to go back a few months to see that the Toffees has put a run of six consecutive wins at Goodison, which included victories over Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

This squad is capable of mixing it with the elite - as shown at Anfield for periods on Wednesday night - and with the change of voice in the dressing room along with a renewed hope in the stands, I'm happy to let them carry my cash at 5/2.

Remember, whatever I tip, I back. We're in this together, comrades. Do check out the Profit & Loss record for full clarity on the results. Current returns are: +14

