Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions for a bumper day of Premier League action this weekend.

A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action as Arsenal take on Chelsea and Wolves travel to Liverpool.

Brighton will check on Lewis Dunk ahead of the clash with Bournemouth. Seagulls captain Dunk missed the 2-1 loss at Tottenham with a virus - a game where Neal Maupay and Davy Propper were left on the bench.

Solly March and Jose Izquierdo will continue to miss out as boss Graham Potter promises changes.

Bournemouth will welcome back Diego Rico from suspension at the Amex Stadium. Spanish left-back Rico was absent for the 1-1 draw with Arsenal after collecting his fifth booking of the season, with academy graduate Jack Simpson deputising.

Cherries captain Simon Francis is a doubt after missing the Gunners game with a bruised knee, while a host of first-team players, including Nathan Ake, Adam Smith and Arnaut Danjuma, remain sidelined.

Stat of the match: Brighton have lost nine Premier League home games in 2019, more than any other side in the competition.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Carlo Ancelotti explains why Everton will not be turning their attention to the transfer market until after January 5

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce will be hoping Paul Dummett recovers from a groin problem in time for the visit of Everton. The Wales international missed the Boxing Day loss at Manchester United with the issue that he picked up last weekend in the win against Crystal Palace.

Jetro Willems overcame a knee injury to start in his place at Old Trafford and Bruce has some knocks to assess in the wake of that match. Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) and Ciaran Clark (calf) remain out along with Matt Ritchie (ankle), Ki Sung-Yueng (illness) and Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring).

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to make changes as he prepares for his second match in charge just 48 hours after winning his first.

Midfielders Theo Walcott and Tom Davies and defenders Michael Keane and Leighton Baines, who were all on the bench for the victory over Burnley, will come into contention. Alex Iwobi (thigh) and Morgan Schneiderlin (calf) continue to be absent.

Stat of the match: Everton haven't won their final Premier League game of a calendar year since 2013 (2-1 vs Southampton), losing four and drawing once since.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

1:06 Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton's 2-0 win at Chelsea was their best performance of the season Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton's 2-0 win at Chelsea was their best performance of the season

Moussa Djenepo remains a doubt for Southampton's Premier League home clash against Crystal Palace. The Mali forward missed the 2-0 Boxing Day win at Chelsea with a hamstring strain and could yet be sidelined for Saturday's St Mary's clash too.

Defender Yan Valery (infection) and striker Shane Long (knee) could also miss out, while boss Ralph Hasenhuttl may well shuffle his line-up to combat the fixture pile-up.

Crystal Palace will be without Patrick van Aanholt for the trip to the south coast. The left-back was forced off during the 2-1 win over West Ham with another hamstring injury and will now await a scan to reveal the full extent of the issue.

Forward Christian Benteke was also absent with a muscle strain and joins Joel Ward (knee), Scott Dann (calf), Gary Cahill (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) on the treatment table.

Stat of the match: Southampton have won 60 per cent of their Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (12/20), their highest win rate against an opponent they've faced at least 10 times in the competition.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Abdoulaye Doucoure is back in contention for Watford as they prepare to host Premier League relegation rivals Aston Villa. The midfielder missed the draw against Sheffield United on Boxing Day as he served a one-match suspension, with Nathaniel Chalobah taking his place in the team.

Ismaila Sarr was forced off with a head injury at Bramall Lane, leaving him with a swollen eye, but the forward is not concussed and will be available on Saturday.

Tyrone Mings will not be considered for Aston Villa's trip to Vicarage Road. The defender has returned to training following a hamstring injury but will still miss the final match of 2019 as he regains fitness.

John McGinn is sidelined until March with a fractured ankle while Keinan Davis (hamstring) is close to a return but Jed Steer remains out with his Achilles injury.

Stat of the match: Watford's victory against Man Utd in their last home league game ended a run of 12 without a win at Vicarage Road (D5 L7). It was also the first time this season the Hornets had taken the lead in a Premier League home match.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Norwich boss Daniel Farke will check on Grant Hanley's fitness ahead of Saturday's visit of Tottenham. The defender has only recently returned from four months out with groin and hernia problems and Farke is unsure if the skipper can play his third game in a week.

Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose (both knee) remain out while Josip Drmic (hamstring) is not expected to return until next weekend.

Tottenham trio Heung-Min Son, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks are all suspended. Son is serving the second of his three-match ban while Sissoko and Winks serve one-match bans for picking up five yellow cards.

Spurs will check on Dele Alli (groin), Tanguy Ndombele (groin) and Erik Lamela (hamstring) while Ben Davies (ankle) and Hugo Lloris (elbow) are out.

Stat of the match: Tottenham are without a clean sheet in 16 Premier League away games, their longest run without one in the top-flight since a run of 20 between April 1976-April 1977.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham will welcome back defender Ryan Fredericks from suspension for the visit of Leicester in the Premier League, but now have fellow full-back Aaron Cresswell unavailable.

Left-back Cresswell received his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the 2-1 defeat away to Crystal Palace on Boxing Day and joins Jack Wilshere (groin) and Winston Reid, who is lacking match fitness, on the sidelines.

Manuel Pellegrini could stick with Roberto in goal, despite Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin (both thigh) closing in on a return, but Manuel Lanzini is back again and featured off the bench in the clash at Selhurst Park.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has vowed to make changes for Saturday's fixture at West Ham. Although Rodgers' side emerged unscathed from the 4-0 Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium, his frustration with the congested fixture list means he will freshen things up against the Hammers.

It could mean starts for Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez, Hamza Choudhury, James Justin and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Stat of the match: West Ham have won just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with Leicester (D4 L4), with their 2-0 victory in May 2018 also their only clean sheet against the Foxes in this run.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

0:36 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United's Champions League hopes won't go down to the wire if his side find consistency Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United's Champions League hopes won't go down to the wire if his side find consistency

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes is set to return to the starting line-up at home to Manchester United after being rested for the defeat at Everton.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is back after missing that match through suspension, although Johan Berg Gudmundsson's first appearance since early October after coming on as a substitute gives Sean Dyche more options.

Winger Aaron Lennon could return after illness while Matej Vydra is back in the squad having been given time off following the birth of his baby on Christmas Eve.

Scott McTominay looks set to miss Manchester United's trip to Turf Moor. The Scotland midfielder was replaced by Paul Pogba at half-time against Newcastle on Boxing Day with what manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suspects is knee ligament damage. McTominay was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

Axel Tuanzebe missed Thursday's match through injury, while Marcos Rojo, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Eric Bailly are long-term absentees. Nemanja Matic and Diogo Dalot are among those pushing to be included in the squad for Burnley.

Stat of the match: Since winning their first ever Premier League meeting with Man Utd in August 2009, Burnley are winless in their subsequent nine against them in the competition (D4 L5).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

0:42 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he does not harbour any negative feelings towards David Luiz Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he does not harbour any negative feelings towards David Luiz

Sokratis picked up a head injury in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, meaning Calum Chambers may return after his ban.

That may be Arsenal's only change, though Matteo Guendouzi could realistically come into midfield with four games in three days taking its toll.

Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are long-term absentees, while Dani Ceballos, Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Martinelli and Rob Holding are unlikely to return.

For Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic is back from suspension, and is likely to come back into the starting line-up, while Mason Mount or Christian Pulisic could return for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain doubtful for Chelsea with injury.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have never lost a Premier League home game against Chelsea when they've scored the first goal, winning 11 and drawing four of their 15 such games.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

With two games in four days, Liverpool are likely to make changes to the side that beat Leicester 4-0.

There is good news for the Premier League leaders, with Jordan Henderson expected to be fine after going off injured at the King Power Stadium, with Jurgen Klopp insisting it was just a kick on the shin.

Klopp also confirmed Rhian Brewster is close to returning after injury.

Wolves team news to follow on Saturday

Stat of the match: Wolves have lost 15 of their last 17 top-flight away games against Liverpool, winning the other two, 1-0 in January 1984 and December 2010. Wolves have failed to score in 10 of their last 14 league visits to Anfield.

1:21 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder insists his side's aim is still Premier League survival Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder insists his side's aim is still Premier League survival

Team news to follow on Saturday

Stat of the match: Man City have never lost a Premier League match against Sheffield United (W3 D3), with this the first such meeting since a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane in December 2006.