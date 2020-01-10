Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Nine Premier League games will be played on New Year's Day, including Arsenal vs Man Utd

Sheffield United's only injury issues concern their back-up goalkeepers as they prepare to host West Ham. Michael Verrips must miss out under concussion protocol following the knock to the head that saw him substituted against AFC Fylde in the FA Cup last weekend, while Simon Moore (back) continues to regain full fitness and is back in training.

Blades boss Chris Wilder, who rested his entire starting XI in the cup, recalled Jake Eastwood from his loan spell at Scunthorpe this week and he may be on the bench as cover for Dean Henderson on Friday night.

Mark Noble and Aaron Cresswell return to the West Ham squad for the trip to Bramall Lane. Skipper Noble and full-back Cresswell missed last weekend's FA Cup win at Gillingham as they were carrying knocks.

Ryan Fredericks is out after injuring a hamstring against the Gills while Michail Antonio (hamstring), Jack Wilshere (groin) and Andriy Yarmolenko (thigh) are still sidelined.

Stat of the match: Sheffield United have won both of their Premier League home games against West Ham, winning 3-0 in April 2007 and 3-2 in March 1994.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace will be without captain Luka Milivojevic and several other players for the visit of Arsenal, but new loan signing Cenk Tosun is available after being registered in time following his arrival from Everton on Friday. The club did appeal against Milivojevic's red card in the 1-0 home FA Cup defeat to Derby, but the decision was upheld and he will miss the next three Premier League games.

Wilfried Zaha, Jairo Riedewald and Max Meyer are expected to feature against Arsenal after recovering from knocks, but Joel Ward (knee), Scott Dann, Victor Camarasa (both calf), Mamadou Sakho, Patrick Van Aanholt (both hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) remain out.

Hector Bellerin could return for Arsenal with the right-back facing a late fitness test on a hamstring injury. The Spain international has missed the last eight games but is in contention to make his comeback in south London, although fellow defenders Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Calum Chambers (knee) are missing.

Head coach Mikel Arteta is expected to recall the likes of Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they were rested for Monday's FA Cup win over Leeds.

Stat of the match: Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last three Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W1 D2) - they've never gone four consecutive league games without defeat against the Gunners.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Burnley due to an adductor injury. The USA forward will be sidelined for a number of weeks after picking up the problem in training.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still some way from a playing return as he continues rehabilitation from heel surgery.

Burnley are expected to be without striker Ashley Barnes for the trip to Stamford Bridge. Barnes missed last week's FA Cup win against Peterborough and is waiting to learn the full extent of a groin problem, while midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) is unavailable.

Striker Jay Rodriguez and defender Phil Bardsley could both miss out through illness but leading goalscorer Chris Wood is likely to be fit after a hamstring strain.

Stat of the match: Chelsea are looking to complete the league double over Burnley for the first time since 2009-10, following their 4-2 victory at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton.

The Toffees are set to welcome midfielder Andre Gomes back to their training ground next week as the Portugal international makes significant strides forward in his recovery from the fracture dislocation he suffered to his right ankle in November. Jean-Pierre Gbamin and Alex Iwobi remain sidelined.

Brighton have a doubt over midfielder Aaron Mooy, who has missed a couple of days training because of a knee problem. Striker Glenn Murray, though, is expected to be available for the trip to Merseyside having picked up a knock last week ahead of the FA Cup third-round defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Solly March is in contention after his recovery from groin surgery, but defender Dan Burn is ruled out with a broken collarbone. Forward Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Stat of the match: The home side has never lost in the five Premier League meetings between Everton and Brighton (W4 D1), with the Toffees winning both games at Goodison Park.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Leicester midfielder James Maddison is fit to face Southampton in Saturday's Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

Maddison sustained a knock during City's 1-1 Carabao Cup semi-final draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday night, but after undergoing tests boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he is clear to play.

Daniel Amartey will undergo surgery on an ankle injury next week and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while fellow defender Wes Morgan is expected to return to training next week after sustaining a groin injury in last weekend's FA Cup win over Wigan. Wilfred Ndidi is out for a few weeks after undergoing a successful knee operation.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has no fresh selection concerns and could revert to the starting XI which beat Tottenham on New Year's Day. Hasenhuttl made 10 changes to his team for last weekend's FA Cup third-round victory over Huddersfield.

Right-back Yan Valery, who has been suffering with an infection and not featured since late November, remains sidelined.

Stat of the match: Leicester earned the biggest away win in English top-flight history in the reverse fixture against Southampton, winning 9-0 at St Mary's in October. They last did the Premier League double over Saints in 1999-2000.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Harry Maguire could make a quicker-than-expected return from a hip injury for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday.

Jesse Lingard misses out through illness but Anthony Martial, who was a late substitute in the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City in midweek, could return to the starting line-up.

Paul Pogba (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knee) are not expected to be in contention until next month. Defenders Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were due to step up their returns from long-term knee injuries with appearances for the U23s on Friday.

Norwich's injury list shows no sign of abating and Daniel Farke will be without top goalscorer Teemu Pukki for the trip to Old Trafford. The Canaries also have long-term injury problems with Timm Klose, Ben Godfrey and Josip Drmic all ruled out.

Jamal Lewis had been struggling earlier in the week with tonsillitis and Grant Hanley with illness, although the pair are expected to be available for the United clash.

Stat of the match: Manchester United have won eight of their last 10 home league games against Norwich (D1 L1), though they did lose the last time they faced at Old Trafford (1-2 in December 2015).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves will be without forward Diogo Jota again for the Premier League visit of Newcastle. Jota picked up a dead leg during the defeat at Watford on New Year's Day, and will have further scans to determine the extent of the problem.

Patrick Cutrone appears set to join Fiorentina, but midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is available for selection having now recovered from a back problem. Defender Willy Boly has stepped up his own rehabilitation following a fractured ankle.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has had mixed fortunes on the injury front ahead of the trip to Molineux. Defenders Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems (both groin) and Ciaran Clark (calf), as well as strikers Andy Carroll (hamstring), Miguel Almiron (groin) and Dwight Gayle (muscle injury), are all fit.

However, defenders Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo (both hamstring) and Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) are out, as is midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Allan Saint-Maximin (both hamstring), while wing-back DeAndre Yedlin (knee) and midfielder Ki Sung-yueng and frontman Yoshinori Muto (both knocks) are doubts.

Stat of the match: Wolves have won just two of their last 11 league meetings with Newcastle (D6 L3), with both of those victories coming at St James' Park.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham will be without Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko against Liverpool.Kane (hamstring) and Sissoko (knee) are both out until April following surgery on their respective injuries.

Danny Rose (calf) is back in training but Ben Davies (ankle), Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Tanguy Ndombele (hip) miss out.

Liverpool's James Milner is set to miss at least the next two matches with a hamstring injury. Fellow midfielder Naby Keita (groin) also remains unavailable for the next fortnight but centre-back Joel Matip, out since October with a knee injury, and Xherdan Shaqiri trained this week.

Longer-term absentees Fabinho, out since late November also with a knee injury, and Dejan Lovren (hamstring) are set to come back next week.

Stat of the match: Tottenham have won just one of their last 14 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L9), winning 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hopes to see his injury crisis ease ahead of Sunday's clash against fellow relegation battlers Watford. The Cherries boss revealed a couple of players were "getting really close" after the first-team squad were hit by a string of fitness problems, with striker Sam Surridge recalled from a loan spell at Swansea as cover.

Nathan Ake (hamstring), Adam Smith (foot), Callum Wilson (thigh), David Brooks (ankle), Joshua King (hamstring), Jack Stacey (thigh), Arnaut Groeneveld (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee) and Lloyd Kelly (thigh) have all been battling injuries.

1:22 Eddie Howe says he is 'desperate' to see an improved atmosphere at the Vitality Stadium for their crucial match against Watford on Sunday Eddie Howe says he is 'desperate' to see an improved atmosphere at the Vitality Stadium for their crucial match against Watford on Sunday

Nathaniel Chalobah has shaken off a knock and will be available for Watford's trip to the south coast. Chalobah was withdrawn at half-time during last Saturday's 3-3 draw FA Cup draw against Tranmere, but has trained this week.

Craig Cathcart is also set to feature, but Kiko Femenia (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (suspended), Sebastian Prodl (shin), Daryl Janmaat (knee), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Tom Cleverley (foot) are all sidelined.

Stat of the match: Seven of the nine Premier League meetings between Bournemouth and Watford have finished level (78 per cent), the highest ratio of any fixture to be played more than twice in the competition.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Danny Drinkwater could make his Aston Villa debut when they host Manchester City on Sunday. The midfielder joined on loan from Chelsea this week and is available to face the champions. Matt Targett (hamstring) is also back but Jonathan Kodjia (illness) is likely to miss out.

Keinan Davis (hamstring) is sidelined along with Tom Heaton and Wesley, who both had surgery on season-ending knee injuries this week, as well as John McGinn (fractured ankle) and Jed Steer (Achilles).

Kevin De Bruyne has been given the all-clear for Manchester City's trip to Villa Park. The Belgium playmaker left the field after suffering a nasty blow in the closing stages of City's Carabao Cup victory at Manchester United in midweek.

Goalkeeper Ederson is likely to return after four games out due to a combination of rotation, illness and suspension. Defender Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane (both knee) are still out but both are back in training.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Manchester City, winning 3-2 in September 2013 and drawing 0-0 in November 2015.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 0-5 (16/1 with Sky Bet)