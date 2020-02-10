Ref Watch: Wilfried Zaha right to not get penalty vs Everton, says Dermot Gallagher

Wilfried Zaha thought he should have had a penalty during Crystal Palace's 3-1 defeat at Everton

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher is back with the latest edition of Ref Watch...

Despite only three games taking place in the Premier League at the weekend, Dermot joined Rob Wotton and Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock on Sky Sports News for his weekly review of the big decisions.

Read on for Dermot's verdict from Everton vs Crystal Palace, Brighton vs Watford and Sheffield United vs Bournemouth...

INCIDENT: No penalty is given after Wilfried Zaha goes to ground in the penalty area after a challenge from behind by Seamus Coleman.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision

Zaha went to ground in the penalty area under a challenge from Seamus Coleman

DERMOT SAYS: "When you look at it again Zaha puts his own legs in between Coleman's and they get tangled up. It's actually Zaha that puts his legs there. The referee is close by and he doesn't give it. I'd be very surprised if any referee gave a penalty for that to be honest."

INCIDENT: There were appeals for a Brighton penalty against Will Hughes after Davy Propper's shot deflected off Craig Cathcart and hit the Watford midfielder near his hand, but the referee dismissed the claims.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision

DERMOT SAYS: "There are two things. The ball hits Cathcart which diverts it towards Hughes, but it also hits him on the chest. No penalty."

INCIDENT: Ezequiel Schelotto goes down in the penalty area after a coming together with Gerard Deulofeu but the referee doesn't award a penalty.

Ezequiel Schelotto battles Gerard Deulofeu for the ball

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision

DERMOT SAYS: "I thought at the time, and I am still convinced, that Schelotto kicked the back of Deulofeu's leg. He does go to kick the ball but he doesn't get any of the ball. He catches Deulofeu.

INCIDENT: In the build-up to Brighton's equaliser, Neal Maupay wins the ball ahead of Etienne Capoue but catches the midfielder with his follow-through.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision

DERMOT SAYS: "I thought he got the ball. He gets the ball and because Capoue challenges for the ball as well, his follow-through catches the Watford midfielder. It's just an inevitable coming together. It's not always the decision you make, it's the consequence of the decision because if that hadn't have gone in the net we wouldn't even look at it."

INCIDENT: Referee Jon Moss skips out of the way of a poor pass out by Sheffield United's record signing Sander Berge, which put his team in trouble and Dan Gosling fed Fraser, whose low cross was attacked by Harry Wilson and although that effort was blocked away, Callum Wilson was on hand to thrash home.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Nothing the referee can do.

DERMOT SAYS: "He's unlucky. It's quite interesting because if you are Sheffield United you actually want the ball to strike the referee because if it hits the referee you can give a drop ball. But because he was so quick in getting out of the way he can't call for a drop ball, and Bournemouth gain possession. It's just unfortunate because he can't do anything about it."

Chris Wilder and Andrew Surman exchange shoves on the touchline

INCIDENT: John Egan and Dan Gosling challenge for a bouncing ball. Both have high boots but Gosling catches Egan and it sparks fracas on the touchline with Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman. Both Wilder and Surman were booked.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision

DERMOT SAYS: "They've both gone high. It's inevitable one's going to get the ball and the other is not. Wilder reacted quickly because he's enthusiastic and he was upset for his player, but it was dealt with very quickly and over very quickly."