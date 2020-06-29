Premier League News

More from Football

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley: Ben Mee keeps Clarets' European hopes alive

Report and highlights as Burnley maintain their push for Europe thanks to just their skipper's seventh goal in nine years

Last Updated: 29/06/20 10:03pm

Ben Mee's header gave Burnley a win at Palace
Ben Mee's second-half header saw Burnley beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park as Sean Dyche's side kept alive their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

​​​In what was a battle of two mid-table teams in southeast London, it was the visitors who took the spoils when their captain headed home Ashley Westwood's free-kick just past the hour-mark for his first goal since January 2017.

And that goal was enough to propel Sean Dyche's team up to eighth in the Premier League, a position which could potentially be enough to progress to the Europa League second qualifying round next season should Manchester City fail to overturn their European ban at the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

A lacklustre Palace, meanwhile, stay 11th in the table after back-to-back league defeats.

More to follow shortly

