Eni Aluko and Harry Pinero select their Premier League team of the month

Goalkeepers

Eni Aluko: It's that man, Emiliano Martinez. I think the fans have spoken. The stats back it up. Villa had a good run of clean sheets. Obviously, they've just lost to Manchester United, but they've had really good, solid defensive performances and Martinez has been part of that. One thing I do love is he's a goalkeeper that wears short sleeves in December! The man's not cold! I rate that.

Harry Pinero: I agree with Eni. He's had amazing performances and been the standout 'keeper this season. Even against United, he was amazing. He's just an imposing figure in that goal. I think it looks easy to score past him but it's really not. Stats show it, fans know it, we know it, it's a unanimous decision really.

EA: The goalkeeper position [at Aston Villa] was a bit tricky last season, Pepe Reina was on loan, but he's gone and had a lot of injuries. [Martinez is] a great signing.

Final selection: Emiliano Martinez

Centre-backs

HP: It's tough, there hasn't been a standout centre-back, but I've been very impressed with Harry Maguire.

Adam Smith: Is that because you're a Manchester United fan?!

EA: And his name's also Harry?!

HP: No! It was a tough start to the season for United, and obviously when we are conceding goals, we look at the 'keeper or the defenders. Ole's done a great job at seeing which defensive partnership works for us, and Maguire has been involved in every game this season. He's our captain, shown great leadership, passed out from the back and looks very comfortable.

Kings Of The Premier League Saturday 9th January 9:00pm

EA: My favourite is Wesley Fofana. To be a centre-back in the Premier League at 20 years old is tough. You've got to have the experience, wisdom and bravery. He's another gem that Leicester have found that other clubs didn't see, but I really like the fact he's so young and a tough tackler.

Final selections: Harry Maguire and Wesley Fofana

Full-backs

EA: Kieran Tierney. He is what Arsenal fans have been looking for. That player that's got grit, determination and hunger. He's so consistent. We associate Arsenal with skilful, technical, luxury players, but this is a Scottish warrior who's playing for the badge. Again, another guy who wears a t-shirt in the snow!

HP: I echo that. He's been outrageous: scored, assisted, putting amazing balls into the box. This is what Arsenal needed.

EA: I'm also going with Matty Cash [who was not actually among the options]. Again, another signing for Villa that maybe hasn't had the profile of an Ollie Watkins, or a Bertrand Traore, but he's been so consistent. Clean sheets, he's been part of that. His chance creation is up there as well.

HP: I've got to disagree, I'm going with Kyle Walker-Peters. Very good defensively, he's closed down a lot of attacks and also works really well with Theo Walcott, doing a lot of stuff down the wing with overlaps. I had the luxury of speaking to him when he was at Tottenham and one thing he wanted to do was play, now he's finally doing that.

EA: It's a tough one because those stats are very level, but I think Cash had fewer minutes and more clean sheets. So, he's edging it, no?

HP: I've watched Cash play and he's been great, but so has Kyle. I like my full-backs to be very good defensively.

EA: Go on, go for Cash!

HP: You know what? I'll go for Cash! Simply because he's been very good at attacking, and I think that's maybe what Kyle needs to add to his game. I'm going to give it to Eni.

Final selections: Kieran Tierney and Matty Cash

Midfielders

HP: Bruno Fernandes! I want to change my son's name to Fernandes or Bruno. I'll tell my missus, I don't care which one you want to pick, pick one. He's been that influential. I haven't seen any other player come to United and change the atmosphere and performances [like he has]. He's such a forward-thinking player. We've missed a player who is a leader on the pitch. How frequently he scores or assists, it's kind of like you know it's going to happen anyway. And those are the vibes of a world-class player.

EA: And he hit the ground running from the start. It's not like he's taken his time, he had an impact from the very beginning when he joined this time last year. Incredible player. As Harry said, if he can bring silverware, that takes him to another level. We know at United, the players held in high regard are the ones that have won trophies for the club.

HP: If we're looking at the stats, he's arguably one of the top players in the world right now. We do judge players on what they win. If he can bring some silverware to Man Utd he'll definitely be in the category for the world's best players.

EA: I really like Tomas Soucek, he has had a huge impact on West Ham. Four goals in seven games. Big guy, probably the tallest, he's got that Lampard-esque ability to get into the box late and score. Maybe he's someone people wouldn't necessarily think of when compared with those other midfielders, but I think he's had a huge impact on West Ham.

HP: I picked Kevin De Bruyne. The reason, because the quality he has in that team is second to none. I know he hasn't been as prolific as he's been in previous seasons, but we've seen in the past few games he has been very, very influential. However, when you think of Soucek and what he's done for West Ham, defensively as well, he's closed down a lot of stuff. And, like Eni said, he has that ability to come forward. So, based just off this month, I'd say Soucek 100 per cent.

EA: I think, given the fact he's a defensive midfielder and he's scored more goals than De Bruyne, I mean that's impressive. It's got to be Bukayo Saka, too. He's Arsenal's best player right now. There have been jokes that they're part of a relegation battle, but they're on the way back up, they've won the last three, certainly had a good month and he's been part of all of that.

HP: Yeah, arguably, Arsenal's best signing for years. He's been amazing. I know he's come from the youth academy but to be an integral part of the first team. Goals and assists, his passing. What position does he even play!? Left-back? Striker if he wanted!

Final selections: Bruno Fernandes, Tomas Soucek and Bukayo Saka

Forwards

HP: Marcus Rashford. Sorry, Sir Marcus Rashford. MBE and that. He's been great for us, He's finally found some rhythm right now. And we haven't seen the best of Rashford yet. If you look at any of the games we've played, he's either scored, assisted or been part of it. I think he's finally getting to that stage where he knows if anyone's going to play well, it has to be him or Bruno. They're our leading players at the moment.

EA: It difficult to argue against Rashford. What a guy! Those stats back it up. This month, five goals is impressive, and in a period with so many games. And Superman [Heung-Min] Son. He's one of the best players in the world. He's got everything. He scored that amazing goal in the derby against Arsenal, incredible. When it went in, it was almost like, 'Oh, Son does that all the time'. He's so influential for Spurs. Obviously well loved by the fans, by everyone. You can't not like him. He plays football with a smile on his face and obviously has that amazing partnership with Kane as well.

HP: I agree with Eni, 100 per cent. When you look at Son, you're looking at a complete player. For me he's one of the best wingers in the world. He's so effective.

EA: And Harry Kane.

HP: No, Jamie Vardy! Look, two elite players. Crazy finishers. Kane's adapted his game, he's dropping deep, he's contributing and doing well. But there's something about Vardy: his age, he hasn't been in the Premier League that long and already a league winner. For me, he's one of the best finishers we've ever seen in Premier League history. His record against top-six teams is ridiculous. He'll score a hat-trick against bottom teams. Before we knew his game to be one-dimensional, over the top and he runs. But, this year, I've seen him be effective in play.

EA: Those Vardy stats surprise me because you think of him as a runner, always on the shoulder, giving defenders a nightmare. But, actually, his chances created there are higher than Kane, who has changed his game and dropped deeper, so you'd expect Kane's chances created to be higher. So that's impressive and something Vardy probably doesn't get enough credit for, how tactical he is. Also, when he's stretching the back four, a pocket that opens up and the midfielder scores. You see [Harvey] Barnes getting a lot of goals for Leicester. So, I think I'm changing my mind a bit. I mean, Harry Kane is Harry Kane, and he's got that partnership with Son. But I was similar to Vardy, I was a runner, fast, played on the shoulder, so I like him.

Final selections: Marcus Rashford, Heung-Min Son and Jamie Vardy

Final KOTPL XI

King of the month

EA: I'm a big fan of Son, but you cannot deny Bruno Fernandes.

HP: Eni, you're the greatest person in the world, because I'd have left if Bruno Fernandes wasn't selected as king of the month, it would have been a disgrace. What he's doing, it's phenomenal. He's so humble, he says it's a team thing and I'm going to do my job. As a leader, he does that on the field.

Final selection: Bruno Fernandes

Image: Bruno Fernandes has been crowned King of the Month for December

