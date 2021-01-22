Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2021

All the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 winter window.

Arsenal have made an approach to Real Madrid for attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Norway international Odegaard, now 22, is expecting to be granted his wish to leave on loan this month for regular first-team football.

The Real Madrid board is currently considering the latest proposal from the London club.

Arsenal face strong competition for Odegaard including from at least one other Premier League club.

Arsenal face Odegaard fight

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth on the Transfer Show (January 21):

2:15 The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth explains why Arsenal could face competition from Spain for Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard

"Arteta was not giving too much away in his press conference as far as Martin Odegaard was concerned.

"What do we know? Arsenal have mace two inquiries for Odegaard, Real Madrid are considering the proposal amongst other proposals from other clubs like Sevilla, Ajax and clubs in Germany.

"One of those other clubs is Real Sociedad and some suggest Sociedad could be Odegaard's preferred option. He was on loan there last season, starting 29 La Liga games.

"He was then surprisingly recalled a year early from that loan, but has only started three games for Real so far this season, so clearly things are not right behind the scenes.

"And with that in mind, the relationship between Odegaard and Zidane is said to be strained, so it is expected he will be allowed to leave on loan.

"But to Sociedad, Arsenal, or somewhere else? Things in Arsenal's favour are their good relations with Real, having taken Dani Ceballos for a second season on loan, while Madrid may not want to strengthen a rival in La Liga."

Mikel Arteta says Mesut Ozil will always have a "big history" at Arsenal and that his quality will be missed at the club.

The Gunners head coach also said he will give his "clear opinion" on the deal when Ozil completes his expected move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

0:30 Mesut Ozil says he hopes to reward Fenerbahce fans for their warm welcome by producing good performances on the pitch

Arteta said: "Mesut is in Turkey going through the medical that has to be completed. There is still some paperwork that has to be done but it doesn't matter - Mesut's quality will be missed.

"He's a very special player who has a big history in this football club and if he ends up doing the deal when it happens I will give my clear opinion on that."

The delay in official confirmation of Ozil's move to Fenerbahce is because the midfielder is quarantining in Istanbul as per the country's Covid protocols.

He arrived in Istanbul late on Sunday night. His period of quarantine is due to finish on Friday when it is expected he will have a medical and finalise the move.

The midfielder's time at Arsenal could officially come to an end on Wednesday January 20 with the outstanding details of his contract termination expected to be finalised.

Fenerbahce set to unveil Ozil this weekend

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth on the Transfer Show (January 21):

"Everything still remains on track, we are still awaiting official announcements from Fenerbahce and Arsenal that this deal has happened.

"But Ozil is in quarantine until tomorrow, when he is expected to take his medical and finalise that contract.

"We are expecting him to be formally announced as a Fenerbahce player some time this weekend. However, I'm told that Arsenal's announcement that Ozil has left the club should come sooner because they have terminated his contract, meaning he leaves as a free agent."

Balogan latest: Contract issues remain

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth on The Transfer Show (January 19):

"Arsenal want to keep Folarin Balogun, but talks over a new contract have so far failed to reach a resolution, with six months left on his deal.

"As it stands, a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club is the most likely scenario at the moment, unless Arsenal can do a last-ditch attempt to convince him to stay."

The latest players linked with a move to Arsenal

Martin Odegaard - Arsenal have made an approach to Real Madrid for attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan (Sky Sports News, January 20).

Emi Buendia - Arsenal look set into being forced to wait until the summer for the chance to land Norwich City star Buendia (Daily Mail, January 21); Arsenal are set to walk away from a deal to land Norwich's Emi Buendia after they named their asking price (Daily Express, January 15); Arsenal's hopes of landing Buendia have faded away after Norwich decided they will not sell this month, according to reports (Daily Express, January 8); Arsenal are unlikely to move for the Norwich midfielder this month because of a lack of funds (Daily Mirror, January 6); Buendia is desperate to return to the Premier League, even if it's with Norwich, amid Arsenal transfer rumours surrounding the attacking midfielder (Daily Star, January 6); Arsenal are investigating a possible player-plus-cash deal for Emiliano Buendia, to try and persuade Norwich City to sell the highly-rated midfielder (The Independent, January 4); Arsenal have scouted the Norwich midfielder "extensively", but are unlikely to make a January bid for the Argentine despite their search for a new creative midfielder (Daily Express, January 3).

Freddie Woodman - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will look at a surprise move for Woodman to become the club's new No 2, according to reports (The Sun, January 19); Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Newcastle United goalkeeper (Sunday Express, January 17).

Odsonne Edouard - Celtic have reportedly lowered their asking price for the in-demand striker - which could tempt Arsenal into launching an offer (Daily Star Sunday, January 17)

Ivan Toney - The forward has attracted admirers at Arsenal, who are now set to keep a watchful eye over the Brentford frontman (Daily Express, January 16)

Neto - Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona goalkeeper, but he wants to guarantee that he won't be condemned to the bench before agreeing to a move (Daily Express, January 16); Barcelona's Brazilian goalkeeper is one of a number of keepers Arsenal are interested in (Sky Sports News, January 14).

Manor Solomon - Arsenal have already started planning for the summer by lining up an offer for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger (Daily Mail, January 18); Arsenal have been given the thumbs up to make a move for Shakhtar Donetsk attacker because the Israel international is very interested in a move to the Emirates (Daily Express, January 15); Arsenal already appear to be planning for the summer transfer window with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon on their radar (Daily Express, January 14)

Ali Akman - Chelsea and Arsenal are among the Premier League sides tracking Turkey U21 international striker Akman (Daily Mail, January 12)

Matteo Guendouzi - Arsenal are set to recall the Frenchman from his season-long loan spell at Hertha Berlin (Bild, January 10)

Julian Brandt - Arsenal have been given a transfer boost with Borussia Dortmund refusing to rule out selling the player this month (Sun, January 3); Dortmund are reportedly willing to sell the Germany international this month, amid speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal (Daily Mirror, January 9).

Marcel Sabitzer - The Arsenal target could be available for '£30m or less' in the summer, according to reports (The Sun, January 7).

Yves Bissouma - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on signing the Brighton midfielder in the January window (Daily Mail, January 7).

Omar Rekik - Arsenal finalising the transfer of Tunisia U21 defender from Hertha Berlin (Sky Sports News, January 7); Arsenal are set to confirm the £900,000 signing of Rekik this week (Daily Mail, January 7).Houssem Aouar - Arsenal are unlikely to land the high-profile signing from Lyon this month because the £45m-rated midfielder is too expensive (Daily Express, January 2).

Seny Dieng - Arsenal are tracking the highly-rated Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper (Sun, January 4).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Deals will be confirmed here.

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit

Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal are facing a dilemma over Lacazette with just two weeks left of the January transfer window, with Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in the forward (Daily Star, January 19); Atletico Madrid are reportedly preparing to revisit their pursuit of the Arsenal striker (Mail on Sunday, January 17); The French striker could end up leaving Arsenal due to his relationship with Mikel Arteta (Daily Star, January 16)

Mesut Ozil - Ozil has said goodbye to his Arsenal teammates at London Colney today. He is being allowed to travel to Turkey today for a medical with Fenerbahce; Arsenal and Mesut Ozil are close to finalising an early termination of the midfielder's contract, after which he is expected to join Fenerbahce as a free agent on a three-and-a-half year deal (Sky Sports News, January 16).

Folarin Balogun - The race to sign the Arsenal striker has narrowed down to three serious contenders, all of whom hope to secure the 19-year-old on a pre-contract agreement this month (The Guardian, January 16); Arsenal sensation Balogun has reportedly agreed to join RB Leipzig in a major blow to Mikel Arteta (The Sun, January 15); Arsenal striker Balogun is being targeted by 15 clubs (The Sun, January 14)

Lucas Torreira - Valencia, who have been rebuffed in their attempt to sign Harry Winks from Tottenham, are now showing interest in Arsenal star (Daily Mail, January 14); Arsenal have a decision to make regarding the future of Torreira with Fiorentina expressing an interest (Daily Mirror, January 11); Arsenal are reportedly ready to recall the midfielder from his loan spell at Atletico Madrid. (Daily Express, January 4).

Eddie Nketiah - Arteta has revealed that he doesn't expect Nketiah to move this month (January 11); West Ham have identified the 21-year-old as striker reinforcement after Sebastien Haller joined Ajax (London Evening Standard, January 9).The Arsenal defender is wanted by Italian side Genoa (Daily Mail, January 6)

Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson - As part of Arsenal's interest in Emiliano Buendia, it is reported that 'Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson are among the players Arsenal are willing to offer Norwich...Norwich would want at least £40m, but it is felt options like Willock or Nelson could smooth the challenges posed by any sale (The Independent, January 4).

Mohamed Elneny - The Arsenal midfielder is the subject of transfer interest from Turkish side Besiktas and circumstances could pave the way for a January move for the Egyptian (Daily Mail, January 5).

Dani Ceballos - The midfielder is planning to return to Real Madrid this summer rather than pursue a permanent transfer to Arsenal (Cadena Ser via the Mirror, January 5).

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Sokratis - The Arsenal defender has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent (January 20).

William Saliba - The Arsenal defender has joined Nice on loan until the end of the season (January 4).

Sead Kolasinac - The left-back has agreed to join Bundesliga side Schalke on loan for the remainder of the season. (December 31).

Matt Macey - The goalkeeper has joined Hibernian on a permanent deal until the end of the season (January 8).

The latest Arsenal contract news

Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal are ready to hand Emile Smith Rowe a new contract to secure his long-term future at the Emirates (Daily Mirror, January 21).

Rob Holding - The defender has signed a new three-year deal with the option of a further year that could keep him at the club until 2024.

Folarin Balogun - The teenager is talking to other clubs as is his right because his contract expires in the summer but Arsenal are also speaking to Balogun and his representatives about a new contract (The Transfer Show, January 6).

Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal have told the striker to wait until the summer for contract talks (The Sun, January 6).