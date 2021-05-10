Liverpool and Everton get green light to welcome limited numbers of fans back for final Premier League home matches

A limited number of Liverpool and Everton fans can attend their respective club's final home Premier League games of the season, Liverpool's Ground Safety Advisory Group has said.
A total of 10,000 fans will be allowed at Anfield for Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 23, while 6,500 Everton fans can attend Goodison Park for their final home game versus Wolves on Wednesday, May 19.
Both clubs have opened fan ballots and invited home supporters to enter.
- Premier League moves penultimate fixtures for fans' return
- Premier League confirms no away supporters allowed for final two matchdays
The Premier League had already rescheduled the penultimate round of fixtures to midweek so that all clubs could have one game with fans before the end of the season.
However, away supporters will not be permitted to attend games between now and the end of the Premier League season.
Since March 2020, only a handful of matches have been played with supporters in stadiums, and this announcement will raise hopes of a successful phased return for fans heading into next season.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to use a Monday news conference to discuss the latest step on the country's coronavirus 'roadmap' out of lockdown.
The decision from Liverpool's Advisory Group to allow sections of fans back coincides with the expectation that the next phase of coronavirus restrictions will be lifted as planned on May 17.