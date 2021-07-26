Premier League managers to discuss issue of vaccine passports amid government proposals around use at sporting events

Premier League managers will hold talks on the issue of Covid-19 vaccine passports before the start of the new season.

Members of the League Managers' Association (LMA) will hold meetings over the course of the next two weeks to address whether those admitted to football stadia in England will need to hold a relevant vaccine passport.

The PA news agency has already reported talks are under way with the Premier League to discuss whether supporters who have not received both jabs could be barred from entry.

This follows reports that fans attending large sporting venues may be required to show proof of full vaccination from the end of September.

At the weekend Football Supporters' Association (FSA) chairman Malcolm Clarke said making full vaccination mandatory could cause "chaos" at some clubs.

But last week vaccines minister Naghim Zahawi told the House of Commons that "as a condition of entry" to spectator sport events "people will need to show that they are fully vaccinated and proof of (a) negative test will not suffice."

Sky Sports News understands the Premier League had been planning for this eventuality, despite the hope the season would start without restrictions.

More than 60,000 fans attended both England's semi-final and final matches of Euro 2020, but were required to follow strict entry requirements which included having either a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination.

The new season gets under way on Friday, August 13.