Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah tops Premier League form chart by huge margin

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the past five matchdays...

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah tops the Premier League form chart after netting a hat-trick in the sensational 5-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday - extending his tally to a league-topping 10 goals from just nine games.

The 29-year-old has carved a huge lead atop the form chart, ahead of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans - who scored for the second game running in Leicester's 2-1 win over Brentford.

Chelsea trio Ben Chilwell (No 3), Mason Mount (No 4) and 'keeper Edouard Mendy (No 10) all surged into the top 10 following the Blues' 7-0 goal fest against Norwich - with Mount scoring his first senior hat-trick for the club.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Phil Foden (No 5) continued to shine for Manchester City with two goals and an assist in the 4-1 win at Brighton, while Watford forward Josh King (No 6) and Burnley full-back Maxwel Cornet (No 9) represented bottom-half clubs among the elite performers.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (No 7) retained his place among the higher rungs following the victory at Old Trafford, while Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (No 8) produced another dazzling display with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

In terms of each club's form player, Southampton and former Chelsea full-back Tino Livramento leads the way for the Saints, while Newcastle's Callum Wilson fired himself to table-topping heights with an overhead leveller against Crystal Palace - his fourth goal from six shots on target in 411 minutes this season.