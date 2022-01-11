Chris Wood: Burnley striker to undergo medical at Newcastle who have met release clause of around £20m

Chris Wood is travelling to the North East to undergo a medical with Newcastle, who have met the striker's release clause in the region of £20m.

Newcastle have moved swiftly to replace top scorer Callum Wilson, who head coach Eddie Howe said would be out with a calf injury for two months after Saturday's shock FA Cup third-round defeat to Cambridge United.

Wood has been a key striker for relegation rivals Burnley, sitting just above Newcastle on goal difference in the bottom three, but the 30-year-old had a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Turf Moor if a specific fee is tabled.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Howe says Newcastle's attacking quality cost them in their FA Cup defeat against Cambridge, rather than a lack of effort

The New Zealand international, with three goals for Burnley this season, has vast experience of playing in the Premier League and could slot into the starting line-up as Newcastle prepare for a crucial home match with Watford on Saturday.

Newcastle could even sign two new strikers before the end of the January window, with negotiations ongoing about a deal for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle in talks for Ekitike

Image: Hugo Ekitike is also being targeted by Newcastle

The Premier League side have made an informal offer for Ekitike, but it has fallen short of Reims' £30m valuation of the in-form France U20 international, with talks continuing between the two clubs.

The Magpies are expected to make a formal offer, but could face competition for the striker with two unnamed Premier League clubs also interested.

Ekitike, who made his debut for Reims in August, has scored eight goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season and registered three assists. The 19-year-old can also play on the left wing.

Newcastle and Wolves interested in Monaco's Badiashile

Image: Benoit Badiashile could be a defensive recruit for Newcastle

Newcastle are also attempting to add in defence following the arrival of Kieran Trippier.

They lodged a second bid worth £29.3m for Lille's Sven Botman on Friday, but the French club value him at nearer to £35m.

Wolves and Newcastle are both interested in the Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

The 20-year-old Monaco academy graduate is among a number of options in this position both clubs are looking at.

Newcastle want to sign at least one centre-back, with Botman their primary target.

Wolves wanted to sign Botman in the summer and were also interested in Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car, who is again on the market in January.

Wolves are not expected to spend a large fee on any new players this month.

Technical director Scott Sellars outlined the club's approach to January last week and said they may do business, but would not be busy.