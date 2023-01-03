Which players are out of contract this summer?

Who are the top out-of-contract players in England and across Europe? Sky Sports takes a look...

The January transfer window is open for business across Europe but which players have contracts expiring this summer or next year and could be snapped up at bargain prices?

Who's available this summer?

Domestic players

Chelsea trio N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Thiago Silva are all out of contract this summer.

The Athletic reported the club have made positive progress in talks over a new contract for Kante and there is increasing confidence that the France international will commit his future to the club, but a deal is yet to be done.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have reportedly made Jorginho one of their primary transfer targets but the player's agent has confirmed the Blues have offered a new deal, according to the Evening Standard.

Image: Newcastle target Jorginho will be a free agent in June

Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita have expiring deals, with Jurgen Klopp confirming Liverpool are in talks with Firmino over his future and admitted the signing of Cody Gakpo has 'no impact' on the club's decision.

Manchester United stopper David de Gea has enjoyed high and lows since joining the club in 2011 but could his 12-year stay at Old Trafford be drawing to a close?

Erik ten Hag has no immediate replacement after Martin Dubravka's loan spell was cut short by Newcastle and Dean Henderson arguably burnt bridges with comments over his treatment by the club since joining Nottingham Forest on loan.

Image: Arsenal have been linked with Youri Tielemans

The Sun has reported Arsenal are in fresh talks over a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans , while Barcelona are reportedly eying Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a move for several years but Patrick Vieira has reiterated his intention to secure an extension for the 30-year-old, while Brighton forward Leandro Trossard has been attracting suitors.

Image: N'Golo Kante's current Chelsea deal is expiring

Overseas players

Lionel Messi headlines the list of overseas players with deals ending this summer after lifting the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last month and could still broker one last deal on the European stage.

Image: Argentina and Lionel Messi lift the World Cup trophy

Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema (35) and Real Madrid team-mates Luka Modric (37) and Marco Ascensio (26) are all free agents in June - with the latter linked to Manchester United after Ten Hag admitted the club are actively looking for forwards.

World Cup finalist Adrien Rabiot almost moved to Old Trafford in the summer before the deal went cold but looks set for pastures new when his deal at Juventus expires in June - with Tottenham and Newcastle reportedly tracking the midfielder.

Image: Manchester United almost signed Adrien Rabiot last summer

According to reports in the Metro, those two clubs are also eyeing a move for Slovakia and Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, while Memphis Depay could be on the move again when his two-year deal at Barcelona runs out this summer.

Lyon duo Houssem Aouar and Moussa Dembele are also coveted stars set to become free agents, with the former frequently linked with Arsenal in recent windows, while a host of powerhouse clubs are considered to be chasing Atletico Madrid attacker Thomas Lemar.

Image: Lionel Messi is out of contract at PSG

You can search the top free agents ranked by estimated transfer value in the interactive table below, according to transfermarkt.

Who's available in 2024?

Things get seriously interesting next year.

Brazil and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior joined Los Blancos for £38m from Flamengo in 2017 before joining up with the club one year later and is now valued in excess of £105m, according to transfermarkt - but could be available on a free transfer next year.

Arsenal have reportedly triggered a clause in Bukayo Saka's contract to keep him at the club until at least 2024, but the winger would still only have 18 months left on his current deal.

Image: Bukayo Saka celebrates after putting England 3-0 up against Senegal

England team-mate Harry Kane could also be on the move after his blockbuster £100m transfer to Manchester City was snuffed out by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in the summer of 2021.

Indeed, City have been linked with Portugal and AC Milan speedster Rafael Leao, midfield maestros Declan Rice and Mason Mount (both 23) are also among the top stars on waning contracts.

Image: Declan Rice's current deal at West Ham expires next year

Midfield destroyers Marquinhos and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - who has been linked with Manchester United and, most recently, Arsenal - would also be up for grabs if they fail to sign extensions with Paris Saint-Germain and Lazio, respectively.

Finally, Ousmane Dembele, Mikel Oyarzabal and in-form Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli provide some world-class talent at increasingly cut-price fees, with all three internationals on deals expiring in the summer of 2024.