Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports: Watch Man City vs Liverpool, Everton vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Aston Villa exclusively on Sky

Watch one of the Premier League's biggest rivalries, Manchester City vs Liverpool, reignite live on Sky Sports in November as the two compete in this season's title race.

Jurgen Klopp will take his side to the Etihad Stadium for the 12.30pm kick-off on November 25, hoping to emerge with three points for the first time since 2015.

The two sides have enjoyed some titanic tussles in recent years, with Klopp and Pep Guardiola going head to head 20 times in the seven years both have managed in the Premier League.

With both sides within three points of the top of the Premier League table, the latest chapter in their rivalry could end up playing a significant part in where the trophy resides at the end of May.

Elsewhere, Champions League chasers Aston Villa - only a point behind Liverpool in the table - travel to current league leaders Tottenham on November 26, also exclusively live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Goals have flowed when these two sides have met in recent encounters in North London, with 16 scored in the last five meetings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With the pair having scored 37 times between them across their first eight games this season, it promises to be another pulsating encounter this time around.

After that the Sky Sports cameras are off to Goodison Park to capture Everton's game against Manchester United at 4.30pm.

Sean Dyche's side might be enduring a tough season on the pitch but they have held their own against the Red Devils in recent years on Merseyside, winning two and drawing another of their last five league meetings - including a 4-0 thrashing in 2019.

Rounding off a huge weekend of football, the Monday Night Football will see Fulham host Wolves at Craven Cottage on November 27, kick-off at 8pm.

It will be the first time former Wolves striker Raul Jimenez will have the chance to face his former club since his move to the Cottagers in the summer - as both sides look to push towards the top half of the Premier League table.

Upcoming televised Premier League schedule in full...

October 21: Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

October 21: Sheff Utd vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

October 22: Aston Villa vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm

October 23: Tottenham vs Fulham, kick-off 8pm

October 27: Wolves vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

October 29: West Ham vs Everton, kick-off 1pm

October 29: Man Utd vs Man City, kick-off 3.30pm

November 4: Newcastle vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

November 5: Nottm Forest vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

November 5: Luton vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

November 6: Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm

November 11: Bournemouth vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

November 12: West Ham vs Nottm Forest, kick-off 2pm

November 12: Chelsea vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

November 25: Man City vs Liverpool, kick-off 12.30pm

November 26: Tottenham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

November 26: Everton vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

November 27: Fulham vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm