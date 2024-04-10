Premier League fixtures: Man Utd vs Arsenal and Tottenham vs Man City to be shown live on Sky Sports in May

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on Sky on May 11, kick-off 5.30pm; Man Utd host Arsenal on Sky on May 12, kick-off 4.30pm; Liverpool face Aston Villa on May 13 on Sky , kick-off 8pm; Man City go to Tottenham on Sky on May 14, kick-off 8pm; Man Utd host Newcastle on May 15, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday 10 April 2024 16:00, UK
Sky Sports have announced the penultimate games of the three Premier League title contenders - Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City - will all be shown live in May.
Leaders Arsenal visit Manchester United on Sunday May 12, with the crunch fixture at Old Trafford kicking off at 4.30pm.
Mikel Arteta's side currently sit top on goal difference ahead of second-placed Liverpool, whose trip to Champions League-chasing Aston Villa is the live Monday Night Football on May 13 - kick-off 8pm.
Champions Manchester City's fixture at fourth-placed Tottenham, which had been postponed due to City's FA Cup semi-final participation this month, has been rearranged for Tuesday May 14 - kick-off 8pm.
On Wednesday May 15, Sky Sports will screen Manchester United's rearranged home game against Newcastle - kick-off 8pm - after the original fixture had been postponed due to Erik ten Hag's side's participation in the FA Cup semi-finals.
At the other end of the Premier League table, relegation-battlers Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in the Saturday Night Football on May 11 - kick-off 5.30pm.
The latest fixture announcement comes after it was confirmed last week that Chelsea against Tottenham on May 2, Man City's home match against Wolves on May 4 and Liverpool against Spurs at Anfield on May 5 will all be shown live on Sky Sports.
Saturday April 13
Bournemouth vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 14
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 15
Chelsea vs Everton, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 20
Wolves vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.30pm
Sunday April 21
Everton vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 1.30pm
Fulham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Wednesday April 24
Everton vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm
Thursday April 25
Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 8pm*
Saturday April 27
Everton vs Brentford, kick-off 5.30pm**
Sunday April 28
Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm***
Nottingham Forest vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm****
Thursday May 2
Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 7.30pm
Friday May 3
Luton Town vs Everton, kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 4
Man City vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday May 5
Liverpool vs Tottenham, kick-of 4.30pm
Monday May 6
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 11
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday May 12
Manchester United vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday May 13
Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday May 14
Tottenham vs Man City, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday May 15
Man Utd vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm
*This fixture will move to Wednesday April 24, kick-off 8pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30
**This fixture will move to Sunday April 28, kick-off 4.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30
***This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 12.30pm, should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30
****This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 5.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30
