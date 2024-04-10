Premier League fixtures: Man Utd vs Arsenal and Tottenham vs Man City to be shown live on Sky Sports in May

Sky Sports have announced the penultimate games of the three Premier League title contenders - Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City - will all be shown live in May.

Leaders Arsenal visit Manchester United on Sunday May 12, with the crunch fixture at Old Trafford kicking off at 4.30pm.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit top on goal difference ahead of second-placed Liverpool, whose trip to Champions League-chasing Aston Villa is the live Monday Night Football on May 13 - kick-off 8pm.

Champions Manchester City's fixture at fourth-placed Tottenham, which had been postponed due to City's FA Cup semi-final participation this month, has been rearranged for Tuesday May 14 - kick-off 8pm.

On Wednesday May 15, Sky Sports will screen Manchester United's rearranged home game against Newcastle - kick-off 8pm - after the original fixture had been postponed due to Erik ten Hag's side's participation in the FA Cup semi-finals.

At the other end of the Premier League table, relegation-battlers Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in the Saturday Night Football on May 11 - kick-off 5.30pm.

The latest fixture announcement comes after it was confirmed last week that Chelsea against Tottenham on May 2, Man City's home match against Wolves on May 4 and Liverpool against Spurs at Anfield on May 5 will all be shown live on Sky Sports.

Saturday April 13

Bournemouth

Manchester United Saturday 13th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Sunday April 14

Liverpool

Crystal Palace Sunday 14th April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Arsenal

Aston Villa Sunday 14th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Monday April 15

Chelsea

Everton Monday 15th April 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Saturday April 20

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal Saturday 20th April 7:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

Sunday April 21

Everton

Nottingham Forest Sunday 21st April 12:30pm Kick off 1:30pm

Fulham

Liverpool Sunday 21st April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Wednesday April 24

Everton

Liverpool Wednesday 24th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Thursday April 25

Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 8pm*

Saturday April 27

Everton vs Brentford, kick-off 5.30pm**

Sunday April 28

Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm***

Nottingham Forest vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm****

Thursday May 2

Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 7.30pm

Friday May 3

Luton Town vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 4

Man City vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 5

Liverpool vs Tottenham, kick-of 4.30pm

Monday May 6

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 11

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 12

Manchester United vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday May 13

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday May 14

Tottenham vs Man City, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 15

Man Utd vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm

*This fixture will move to Wednesday April 24, kick-off 8pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

**This fixture will move to Sunday April 28, kick-off 4.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

***This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 12.30pm, should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

****This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 5.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

