Premier League 2024/25 fixtures, dates, schedule: Manchester United host Fulham on opening weekend - live on Sky Sports

Manchester United will kick off the new Premier League season against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday August 16 - live on Sky Sports.

Erik ten Hag's side are the first offering in a bumper weekend of Premier League football, live on Sky Sports, as they take on Fulham in the first Friday Night Football of the season; kick-off 8pm.

Manchester City begin their title defence at Chelsea on Sunday August 18 - live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm - in Enzo Maresca's first game in charge of the Blues.

Crystal Palace make the short trip to Brentford earlier that day, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.

New West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui begins his spell with the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday August 17, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the greatest Premier League goals between Fulham and Man Utd with the two teams opening the new 2024/25 Premier League season

Tottenham go to newly-promoted Leicester, still managerless since losing Maresca to Chelsea, in the first Monday Night Football of the season, live on Sky Sports, on August 19; kick-off 8pm.

Liverpool kick off the Arne Slot era with a trip to Ipswich, returning to the Premier League after a 22-year absence, in the early game on Saturday August 17; kick-off 12.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive one of the games of last season as Chelsea and Man City played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge

Last season's runners-up Arsenal host Wolves, while newly-promoted Southampton go to Newcastle and Bournemouth head to Nottingham Forest in the 3pm fixtures on Saturday August 17.

Brighton travel to Everton in the same slot with new 31-year-old head coach Fabian Hurzeler, the youngest permanent Premier League manager in history, taking charge of his first game.

Man Utd will also host Liverpool in the opening month of the season and, following September's international break, Arsenal will feature in two blockbuster clashes when the league resumes with a north London derby at Tottenham before a trip to champions Manchester City the following weekend.

When are key rivalry games? August 31: Man Utd vs Liverpool

September 14: Tottenham vs Arsenal

December 7: Everton vs Liverpool

December 14: Man City vs Man Utd

January 4: Liverpool vs Man Utd

January 14: Arsenal vs Tottenham

April 2: Liverpool vs Everton

April 5: Man Utd vs Man City

*All fixture dates subject to change

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season:

Friday August 16

Manchester United vs Fulham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 17



Ipswich Town vs Liverpool - Kick-off 12.30pm

Arsenal vs Wolves - Kick-off 3pm

Everton vs Brighton - Kick-off 3pm

Newcastle United vs Southampton - Kick-off 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth - Kick-off 3pm

West Ham United vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 18

Brentford vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 19



Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Friday August 16

Manchester United vs Fulham - Kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 17

West Ham United vs Aston Villa - Kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 18

Brentford vs Crystal Palace - Kick-off 2pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City - Kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 19



Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - Kick-off 8pm

Sunday May 25

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Fulham vs Manchester City

Ipswich Town vs West Ham United

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton

Wolves vs Brentford

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Bournemouth fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Fulham fixtures

Ipswich fixtures

Leicester fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Nottingham Forest fixtures

Southampton fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will take place on the weekend before the Premier League's final day on Saturday May 17.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

Live Premier League on Sky Sports in 2024/25

Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50 per cent more live sport this year.