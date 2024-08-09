Wilfried Zaha transfer news: Crystal Palace open discussions with Galatasaray over potential Selhurst Park return

Crystal Palace have held early discussions with Galatasaray regarding a potential return to Selhurst Park for Wilfried Zaha.

The 31-year-old has been made available by the Turkish giants, who first signed him from the Eagles back in 2023, according to reports from Turkey.

Zaha has since gone on to make 30 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals across his time at Rams Park.

A loan deal would appear more likely than any permanent deal for Zaha as it stands.

But talks have so far only been brief and a return to south London even on a temporary basis could prove difficult due to the player's wages and a potential loan fee.

Oliver Glasner's side have already lost one winger Michael Olise earlier on in the window, with the French winger joining Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £50m.

Palace duo Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze are also being linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, as they approach their first fixture of the 2024/25 Premier League season against Brentford on August 18, live on Sky Sports.

Former Watford ace Ismalia Sarr has since joined the ranks to fill the void left by Olise, although the club would like to add one more winger before the transfer window shuts.

Can Palace keep hold of Guehi?

Newcastle United have seen a second bid for Guehi rejected, as manager Eddie Howe looks to bolster his defensive options for the new season.

Image: Palace defender Marc Guehi is wanted by Newcastle

The bid was believed to be in the region of £50m, although the Eagles value the player closer to £65m following his strong showings in Euro 2024 with England.

Guehi, 24, has two years left on his current contract at Selhurst Park and is 18 months away from opening discussions with foreign clubs for pre-contractual agreements.

Newcastle have made Guehi a priority this summer, with his versatility across multiple positions held in high regard by Howe and his recruitment staff.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.