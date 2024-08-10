Fabio Carvalho transfer: Liverpool agree £27.5m deal with Brentford to sell attacking midfielder

Liverpool have agreed a £27.5m deal to sell Fabio Carvalho to Brentford.

The deal for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder includes a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause.

Southampton and Leicester were among the other clubs to have been interested in Carvalho this summer.

Liverpool paid a fee of £5m for Carvalho in 2022. Fulham also secured a 20 per cent sell-on clause as part of that transfer which will be payable from the proceeds of the profit of Carvalho's move to Brentford.

Carvalho impressed on loan at Hull during the second half of last season following a spell at RB Leipzig earlier in the campaign.

Carvalho joined Liverpool after breaking through as one of Fulham's most exciting youth graduates. He scored 12 goals in 44 appearances for them, most of which were in the Championship during their promotion campaign.

For Liverpool, Carvalho has played 21 times, scoring three goals. He scored nine goals in 20 Championship games for Hull last season.

Liverpool are interested in Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old is thought to have a £51m release clause and is also among the midfield options being considered by Manchester United, while Arsenal are long-term time admirers.

Zubimendi shone in the Euro 2024 final against England when he replaced Rodri at half-time as Spain went on to win 2-1.

He has been at LaLiga side Sociedad since 2011 and helped the club finish sixth last season, scoring four times in 31 appearances.

