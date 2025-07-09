Premier League 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Liverpool vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports in August
Liverpool vs Arsenal among the big Premier League matches you can watch live on Sky Sports in August; Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live; 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports
Wednesday 9 July 2025 15:23, UK
Liverpool vs Arsenal will be live on Sky Sports when the Premier League title contenders go head to head at Anfield on Sunday August 31.
The Gunners finished 10 points behind the champions last season and will hope to land a blow on Liverpool's hopes of retaining the crown in a huge early-season showdown.
The game forms part of a Super Sunday triple-header, with Brighton hosting another title hopeful in Manchester City at 2pm, when Nottingham Forest also play West Ham.
There is another packed Super Sunday the week before, on August 24, when Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest and Everton take on Brighton in 2pm kick-offs before Manchester United go to Fulham at 4.30pm. The Nottingham Forest games have been pushed back to Sunday fixtures due to their involvement in the UEFA Conference League play-offs on the preceding Thursdays.
Also just announced, the London derby between West Ham and Chelsea on August 22 and Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace will be getting the Friday Night Football treatment on Sky Sports, while you'll also be able to watch Arsenal's match with Leeds (August 23) and the Championship winners' home game with Newcastle (August 30) on Saturday Night Football.
The second Monday Night Football of the season will be Newcastle vs Liverpool, with that history-rich Premier League fixture an 8pm kick-off on August 25.
Just announced: More big Premier League games on Sky Sports in August
Friday August 22
West Ham vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 23
Arsenal vs Leeds - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 24
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Everton vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Fulham vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday August 25
Newcastle vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Friday August 29
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 30
Leeds vs Newcastle - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 31
Brighton vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
The opening-weekend Premier League games live on Sky Sports
Friday August 15
Liverpool vs Bournemouth - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 16
Wolves vs Manchester City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 17
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Manchester United vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday August 18
Leeds vs Everton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
What are the key dates for the 2025/26 season?
The 2025/26 Premier League season will start on Friday August 15 and conclude on Sunday May 24 2026.
The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 22 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 16.
The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 30. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 20 in Istanbul, with the Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 27 in Germany.
The World Cup will start on Thursday June 11 and end with the final on Sunday July 19.
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.