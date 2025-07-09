Premier League 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Liverpool vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports in August

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be live on Sky Sports when the Premier League title contenders go head to head at Anfield on Sunday August 31.

The Gunners finished 10 points behind the champions last season and will hope to land a blow on Liverpool's hopes of retaining the crown in a huge early-season showdown.

The game forms part of a Super Sunday triple-header, with Brighton hosting another title hopeful in Manchester City at 2pm, when Nottingham Forest also play West Ham.

There is another packed Super Sunday the week before, on August 24, when Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest and Everton take on Brighton in 2pm kick-offs before Manchester United go to Fulham at 4.30pm. The Nottingham Forest games have been pushed back to Sunday fixtures due to their involvement in the UEFA Conference League play-offs on the preceding Thursdays.

Also just announced, the London derby between West Ham and Chelsea on August 22 and Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace will be getting the Friday Night Football treatment on Sky Sports, while you'll also be able to watch Arsenal's match with Leeds (August 23) and the Championship winners' home game with Newcastle (August 30) on Saturday Night Football.

The second Monday Night Football of the season will be Newcastle vs Liverpool, with that history-rich Premier League fixture an 8pm kick-off on August 25.

Friday August 22

West Ham vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 23

Arsenal vs Leeds - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 24

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Everton vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Fulham vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 25

Newcastle vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Friday August 29

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 30

Leeds vs Newcastle - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 31

Brighton vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday August 15

Liverpool vs Bournemouth - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 16

Wolves vs Manchester City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 17

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Manchester United vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 18

Leeds vs Everton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

What are the key dates for the 2025/26 season?

The 2025/26 Premier League season will start on Friday August 15 and conclude on Sunday May 24 2026.

The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 22 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 16.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 30. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 20 in Istanbul, with the Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 27 in Germany.

The World Cup will start on Thursday June 11 and end with the final on Sunday July 19.

