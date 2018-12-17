Jose Mourinho capable of masterminding shock Man Utd win over PSG, says Denis Irwin

Denis Irwin believes Jose Mourinho's track record in the Champions League means Manchester United should not be underestimated in their last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mourinho's side were handed a difficult draw on Monday against French champions PSG, who topped Group C ahead of Liverpool, and were the highest scoring team in the group stages with 17.

United will go into the tie as underdogs but Irwin hopes Mourinho's pedigree in the competition - he won it with FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010 - can help them overcome the odds.

Jose Mourinho with Paulo Ferreira after Porto's 2004 Champions League win against Monaco

"This is a team game and we have to group together and get up and running again," Irwin said.

"We will be really looking forward to the Paris game. We are still a tough side to beat, we really are.

"We have got a manager who has got great experience in winning this competition and great experience of winning trophies so hopefully that will count to us.

"Come Paris we will be ready. He has got a great record wherever he has been. He has got great experience in winning trophies. We won the Europa League two seasons ago under Mourinho.

"No matter who plays us they are in for a difficult time and we are really looking forward to it."

The draw against PSG comes in the midst of a difficult period for Mourinho at United.

His side were outclassed against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday as they lost 3-1 and now sit 19 points off the pace in the Premier League.

Record £93.25m signing Paul Pogba was an unused substitute as United struggled to gain a foothold in the game.

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba have clashed this season

Irwin was reluctant to be drawn on whether the Frenchman's strained relationship with Mourinho is affecting the team's performances.

"That is part and parcel of football," Irwin said. "That is down to the players and the manager and the club to sort these things out.

"The manager picks the team. That is between the manager and him. We know he is a great player, Paul, a World Cup winner for France."