Paul Pogba wears wristband in support of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly

Paul Pogba revealed after the Bournemouth game why he was wearing the wristband

Paul Pogba said he wore a white wristband on Sunday in support of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, who was racially abused at the San Siro on Boxing Day.

The Manchester United midfielder revealed on Instagram the wristband, which had the word 'No' written on, was in tribute to the Napoli defender, who was taunted with monkey chants and racist abuse during his side's defeat to Inter Milan.

Pogba, who scored twice in Manchester United's 4-1 victory over Bournemouth called on football to work harder to stamp out racism in the New Year.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "Well done guys, beautiful way to end the year and an honour handband for Kalidou Koulibaly. In 2019 say NO to racism."

Inter have been ordered to play their next two home matches behind closed doors, with head coach Luciano Spaletti, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti and UEFA all condemning the abuse.

Koulibaly was sent off after picking two late bookings, one for a shirt pull and the second for sarcastically clapping the referee's decision.

Napoli fans showed their support of Koulibaly with banners and wearing masks of the Senegalese defender's face during their 3-2 win over Bologna on Saturday.