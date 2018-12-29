Napoli fans unite in support for Kalidou Koulibaly after racist chants

0:21 Napoli fans held up banners and signs for Kalidou Koulibaly on Saturday Napoli fans held up banners and signs for Kalidou Koulibaly on Saturday

Napoli fans and players showed their support for defender Kalidou Koulibaly after he was subjected to racist chants on Wednesday.

Koulibaly had monkey noises directed at him throughout a match against Inter Milan and was suspended for Saturday's home game against Bologna after picking up two yellow cards at the San Siro.

In his absence, Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam warmed up for the Serie A clash at Stadio San Paolo wearing the Senegal international's No 26 shirt.

Fans held up photos of Koulibaly and anti-racism banners with #SiamotuttiKalidou, which translates as "We are all Kalidou".

Koulibaly was sent off in the 81st minute against Inter after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for sarcastically applauding the referee after being shown the first.

The 27-year-old was suspended for two matches - one for the red card and one for applauding the referee.

After Wednesday's game, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti threatened to lead his team off the field the next time one of his players is subjected to continued racist abuse.

FIFPro, the world players' union and UEFA, European football's governing body, said on Friday they applauded the prompt action taken by the Italian league judge, who decided Inter's next two home matches should be played behind closed doors, and included a partial closure for the club's third home game.

Chelsea head coach, and former Napoli boss, Maurizio Sarri is among those who have called for Italy to tackle its "problem", regarding racism in football.

Luciano Spalletti, Inter's head coach, said it is "the moment to say 'enough' to hatred in football, 'enough' to racism and any form of discrimination in the stadium".

Spalletti said Inter were "with Koulibaly, as we are at the side of all those who are targeted during the games".