Alexis Sanchez: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says forward still has Manchester United future

Alexis Sanchez "definitely" still has a future at Manchester United despite joining Inter Milan on a season-long loan, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Chile forward completed a temporary switch on Thursday, becoming the second player to leave Old Trafford for the Serie A club in August after Romelu Lukaku left for around £73m.

Sanchez, who joined United from Arsenal in January 2018, scored just five goals in 45 appearances but the deal does not include an option to buy.

Chris Smalling will also move to Italy for the rest of the season after he joined Roma on loan.

Asked if Sanchez could still feature for the club, Solskjaer said: "Definitely. This is a loan for a year.

"We expect them to be professional. Go there and represent Manchester United as well. We want them to do well."

Sanchez will now bid to rediscover the form he enjoyed at Arsenal, where he scored 60 Premier League goals in three-and-a-half years at the Emirates Stadium.

Asked if he had prioritised the harmony of the squad over options in attack, Solskjaer said: "I am sure we will see Alexis back.

"We have just got to hope that he plays regular football for a year now and then he can find his form.

He added: "I had a chat with him and for me, if I can't guarantee regular football for Alexis Sanchez it is better for the two of us that he goes and plays in Italy and shows us what we know he is capable of."

'United back Rashford, Martial to repay trust'

Solskjaer expects Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who are joined by Mason Greenwood as attacking options, to carry a goalscoring threat throughout the season after their bid to bring in a replacement for Lukaku proved unsuccessful.

"Both of them are players who enjoy responsibility and also enjoy the trust. It is give and take here - we trust you but you have got to give it us back," said Solskjaer, who ruled out the club bringing in a striker on a free transfer.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility at United this season

"They have shown me that they are ready.

"I am very happy [with the squad]. We might be one down in the attacking line-up but we just didn't get the right answers that we wanted to."

'Lingard has right character to take criticism'

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard has been backed to demonstrate his importance to the club by Solskjaer after the England international received criticism from supporters over his performances.

The 26-year-old, who was included in the England squad on Thursday, has started in all three of United's three Premier League fixtures this season but has yet to score a goal so far this season.

"Jessie has never been the most prolific centre forward in front of goal and scoring goals," Solskjaer said.

Jesse Lingard scored five goals last season

"If you look at his career throughout he has other attributes. Jessie's contribution this season has been fantastic for me.

"He can take criticism, he can take being left out because he has got the right character to bounce back. I pick him, Gareth [Southgate] picks him. He knows he is a good player and we value him."